Out of the past: April 17

Ground was broken yesterday for a new Cape Girardeau Nutrition Center at 921 N. Clark Ave.; construction of the facility could begin in May.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- If a petition is successful in forcing a state audit of the Marble Hill treasury, thousands of dollars of city money would be wasted, city officials said. The petition questions the use of a $700,000 trust donated to the city by a St. Louis woman between 1988 and 1990 for a city pool.
Two departments of the Florsheim Shoe Co. here suspend work because of a shortage of materials caused by the trucking strike in Chicago; about 150 workers are employed in the departments.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Thomas M. Jackson, publisher of the Banner-Press newspaper at Marble Hill, Missouri, has been elected president of the Southeast Missouri Press Association. Cape Girardeau was selected as the site for the 1968 annual meeting as the organization completed its diamond jubilee convention here Saturday.
Sugar rationing moves a step nearer clarification with the receipt at the office of County Clerk Louis H. Schrader of 100 copies of instructions to be given to rationing personnel, the public-school teachers of the county, whose names are announced by the county rationing board. Registration of wholesalers, retailers, bakers, confectioners and other industrial users of sugar will be April 28 and 29 at high schools in the county; on May 4 to 7, individual and family consumers will register at elementary schools.
Fifteen businessmen respond to a hurried call of W.J. Kies, president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, to consider a proposition of a dress manufacturer, received late yesterday, to locate a factory here; after much discussion, the matter is approved and left for officers and directors of the chamber to work out the details.
The threatened strike in the plants of the Cape County Milling Co. materializes in the morning; oilers, sweepers, warehouse hands and packers fail to report for duty in Mill "E," so the great mill is idle. Engineers, firemen, millers and drivers are on duty. The larger plant, known as Mill "A," is started with a crippled crew in the morning. The men are striking for increased wages.
Maj. F.J. Jonah, chief engineer of the Frisco Railroad, who had advised Mayor Will Hirsch he would be here today to exhibit plans for the new passenger depot and terminals, sends word he has been detained by important business; he expects to get here Thursday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
