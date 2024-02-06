Out of the past: April 17

1992

Ground was broken yesterday for a new Cape Girardeau Nutrition Center at 921 N. Clark Ave.; construction of the facility could begin in May.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- If a petition is successful in forcing a state audit of the Marble Hill treasury, thousands of dollars of city money would be wasted, city officials said. The petition questions the use of a $700,000 trust donated to the city by a St. Louis woman between 1988 and 1990 for a city pool.

1967

Two departments of the Florsheim Shoe Co. here suspend work because of a shortage of materials caused by the trucking strike in Chicago; about 150 workers are employed in the departments.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Thomas M. Jackson, publisher of the Banner-Press newspaper at Marble Hill, Missouri, has been elected president of the Southeast Missouri Press Association. Cape Girardeau was selected as the site for the 1968 annual meeting as the organization completed its diamond jubilee convention here Saturday.