Out of the past: April 16

1999

Taxpayers crowded into the Cape Girardeau Post Office yesterday to mail their tax returns; area residents streamed into the post office throughout the day, most intent on mailing tax returns; "We will cancel 300,000 to 350,000 pieces of mail," predicted Postmaster Mike Keefe; normally, the post office here cancels about 170,000 pieces of mail.

Mr. K's Food Center closes, but doors will reopen at 9 a.m. tomorrow for a liquidation sale; less than six months after opening, the city's largest grocery supermarket at 60,000-square-foot closed for financial reasons, a according to a spokesman for Supervalu, a grocery distributor with a facility at Scott City; it provided the bulk of supplies to the store, which was open 24 hours a day; employees are informed of the closing today; some are retained to help with the liquidation sale.

1974

A joint meeting of the City Park Board and the Cape Girardeau City Council to discuss the master park development plan last night got off to a slow start, bogged down in silence at times and then ran into the wee hours of the morning; among items discussed was a proposal of the Park Board that the $20,000 allocated by the city for renovation of the outdated and deteriorated tennis courts in Capaha Park be used to build new courts in Arena Park near Marie Louise Lane.

Cape Girardeau County Court got the ball rolling yesterday toward replacing the county's 40 unsafe bridges by tentatively earmarking five of them for immediate replacement; the five tentatively chosen are at Hubble Creek south of Gordonville, Hughes Creek two miles west of Shawneetown, Shawnee Creek between Shawneetown and Old Appleton, Crooked Creek south of Whitewater and Caney Fork northwest of Millersville.