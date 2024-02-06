Out of the past: April 16

1998

Arriving yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Post Office to mail their federal tax returns, customers were stopped by a handful of anti-tax protesters from the Libertarian, Reform and U.S. Taxpayers parties; the protesters paraded in front of the post office with placards over the lunch hour and again in the evening; Wednesday was the deadline for filing taxes.

Southeast Hospital, celebrating its 70th anniversary, recognizes three longtime friends of the hospital at its Southeast Missouri Hospital Association annual dinner; C.A. Bohnsack and Dr. Jean A. Chapman receive Outstanding Service Awards, and the hospital's Special Service Award goes to Edna Ruth Fischer; guest speaker for the gathering is Marc Smith, president of the Missouri Hospital Association.

1973

Construction of a five-story apartment building is planned for a 120-by-120-foot lot at 727 Bellevue, across from Centenary United Methodist Church; two houses on the lot will be torn down to make room for the structure, a development of Cape Realty Co.; each of the upper four floors will hold four deluxe apartments, with three bedrooms, two baths, living room with fireplace, dining and kitchen areas; the ground floor will be given over entirely to parking for tenants' automobiles, thus eliminating the need for a large exterior parking lot.

As the Mississippi River continued its slow but steady fall over the weekend, the task of cleaning up has begun for some homeowners and businesses here; employees of Central Food Inc., South Sprigg Street Road, are back at work, as is Arnold Edwards, owner of Edwards' Phillips 66 Station, 915 N. Main St.; it is estimated about half of the 40 families forced from their homes here during the record-breaking flood have returned.