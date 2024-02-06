Out of the past: April 16

1996

G. Warren Smith, president of Southeastern Louisiana University at Hammond, and his wife are scheduled to visit Southeast Missouri State University this week; a finalist for the presidency of the local university, Smith will meet with the Board of Regents, faculty, staff, students and public in a series of meetings Wednesday and Thursday.

Port authority officials opened bids on a half-million-dollar project yesterday, the first step toward getting sewers, railroad tracks and paved roads to port businesses; last fall port authority board members let a contract for street work on Harbor Road and River Road near the port; now contractors will have to grade and pave part of Rushing Road, grade an area for railroad tracks, loop a water line to prevent supply cutoffs and install a sanitary sewer system.

1971

Vandals transferred the rifle held since 1911 by the Union soldier atop the memorial fountain in Common Pleas Courthouse Park to the flagpole just outside the entranceway to the courthouse Monday night; no one noticed the gun missing from the statue until Thursday; a reporter for KZYM radio, David Hente, cutting across the lawn yesterday, noted the rifle was missing.

Speaking at a meeting yesterday of the Cape West Rotary Club, Lt. J.W. Kinder of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department said narcotics of all kinds are so readily available in Cape Girardeau you can buy them "along any block on Broadway"; he warned the situation is going to get worse unless a concerted program is undertaken at once to deal with the problem; a recent investigation identified 24 pushers in Cape and eight in Jackson.