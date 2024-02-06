Out of the past: April 16

1995

Easter Sunday. Several local churches hold sunrise services; Lynwood Baptist Church holds its Easter sunrise worship under Shelter No. 1 at Cherokee Park, and the Rev. Mark Anderson speaks on "The Cross of Cape LaCroix."

Faith Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church celebrates Easter Sunday with two special services; during the morning service, a special Easter egg hunt is held for the children; in the evening, a slide presentation is given of a recent trip to the Holy Land by Pastor Doyle Randol.

1970

The Cape Girardeau wharf, which through the years has set idle and deteriorated, is taking on a new look thanks to the efforts of the Main Street River Levee District and the Army Corps of Engineers; Monday, workers began an extensive renovation project; about 100 cubic yards of concrete will be poured onto the wharf; the old red cobblestones, which have been carried away and washed into the river, are being replaced and concrete poured where there are no cobblestones.

A newly organized City Council last night elected Howard C. Tooke mayor of Cape Girardeau and retiring Mayor Ivan L. Irvin as chairman pro tem to serve in the year ahead.