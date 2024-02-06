Out of the past: April 16

Easter Sunday. Several local churches hold sunrise services; Lynwood Baptist Church holds its Easter sunrise worship under Shelter No. 1 at Cherokee Park, and the Rev. Mark Anderson speaks on "The Cross of Cape LaCroix."
Faith Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church celebrates Easter Sunday with two special services; during the morning service, a special Easter egg hunt is held for the children; in the evening, a slide presentation is given of a recent trip to the Holy Land by Pastor Doyle Randol.
The Cape Girardeau wharf, which through the years has set idle and deteriorated, is taking on a new look thanks to the efforts of the Main Street River Levee District and the Army Corps of Engineers; Monday, workers began an extensive renovation project; about 100 cubic yards of concrete will be poured onto the wharf; the old red cobblestones, which have been carried away and washed into the river, are being replaced and concrete poured where there are no cobblestones.
A newly organized City Council last night elected Howard C. Tooke mayor of Cape Girardeau and retiring Mayor Ivan L. Irvin as chairman pro tem to serve in the year ahead.
Due to a landslide that stopped Frisco Railroad service from St. Louis and high water that halted transportation from Illinois points, Cape Girardeau was without mail service from principal northern and eastern points for 45 hours over the weekend; despite the long rail tie-up, no arrangements were made by the railroad to truck the mail and express here.
Sitting in an automobile in a garage this morning when a storm strikes, four children escape injury when the wind picks up the frame building from its foundation and smashed it to bits 50 feet away; the freak incident is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Smit, 1814 Woodlawn Ave.
Bonnie E. Malott, recently from the Southwestern Division of the American Red Cross, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday to assume her duties as executive secretary of the Cape Girardeau County Chapter; she is installed in the Red Cross office, located in the Chamber of Commerce rooms, second floor of the Elks Building.
Phil Haman has purchased the interest of the Wichterich estate in the Haman & Wichterich drug store, 609 Broadway; Haman has also taken over the interest of the Wichterich estate in the building; Haman and the late Dr. R.F. Wichterich purchased the drug store about 12 years ago.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
