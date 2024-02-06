Out of the past: April 16

1994

MILLER CITY, Ill. -- There's good news and bad news for victims of flooding in the Miller City area; the bad new is the Len Small levee break has widened, pouring more water into the Miller City and Horseshoe Lake area, stranding some residents; the good news is the Mississippi River is expected to drop two feet Monday, following tomorrow's 42.5-foot crest.

The Southeast Missouri Business Group on Health opposes a possible plan to build medical office buildings on the campus of Saint Francis Medical Center, contending it's bad medicine for the community; the group's board of directors argues such a plan would result in costly duplication of services and ultimately higher costs to health care consumers.

1969

The sound of gunfire rattles around Williams Creek at the Cape County Gun Club, as members of the county sheriff's department hold firearms practice under the Federal Bureau of Investigations training program for law enforcement agencies; the sheriff's department is the only local agency outside of the State Highway Patrol which participates in the program in Cape County.

Within a year, Cape Girardeau may have a "hot line" with a single telephone number, 911, for all three city emergency services: police, fire and ambulance; the first official steps toward obtaining the "hot line" will be taken within the next 24 hours, when Mayor Ivan L. Irvin writes a formal letter of request for the number to Southwestern Belle Telephone Co.