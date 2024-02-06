Out of the past: April 15

A proposal to build a 40-unit apartment complex in South Cape Girardeau for elderly and disabled residents was approved last night by the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission; the project would occupy the northeast corner of Linden Street and Parkway Drive and would consist of 10 four-plexes of one and two bedrooms; it would be situated half a block from a similar 44-unit complex, Heritage Manor, built three years ago by the same company, Cape Girardeau Properties II, L.P.
Years of fire safety efforts ranging from education programs for toddlers to strict enforcement of building codes have paid off with fewer fires in Cape Girardeau; the city has seen a steady decrease in the past four years and a dramatic decrease in the last two years; at the same time, the number of emergency medical service calls has steadily increased.
Clarence Eddie Keys, a noted professional musician and business man, dies at Southeast Hospital, after an illness of three years; he was 54 years old; Keys began his entertainment career with the Ringling Brothers Circus soon after graduating Jones Academy Indian School in McCallister, Oklahoma; he is survived by his wife, the former Vida Woodruff, a son and two daughters.
Cape Girardeans gathered in record numbers at churches here yesterday to again hear sermons on the resurrection of Christ and the hope it brings to Christians for eternal life; comments on attendance Easter Sunday by pastors of the various churches are “very, very good,” “extra heavy,” “packed,” “standing room only” and “some couldn’t get in one service, the church was full.”
Good Friday. Community services are held at Christ Episcopal Church; sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, the services are held from noon until 3 p.m., and visitors may enter or leave the church at any time; besides the union services for all denominations, services are conducted in various other churches; the Tre Ore — The Three Hours’ Agony — is observed from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and in the evening the Way of the Cross and the Adoration of the Cross are observed.
Commissioner Cleo Johns says he has received 15 calls this week from Cape Girardeau residents concerning open abandoned cisterns and wells, and that he has received full cooperation from property owners in filling or covering them; health officer C.C. Summers and Johns found some of the wells and cisterns contained considerable water, while other are almost filled with cans and rubble.
In Federal Court yesterday, John Schlosser, a farmer of near Kelso, was admitted to citizenship in the United States by Judge C.B. Faris; Schlosser testified he had been in this country 44 years and took out his first papers of citizenship 34 years ago; he was born in Germany and is 55 years old; also admitted to citizenship were Frank Sapietta, Cape Girardeau confectionery proprietor and a native of Italy, and Herman Reynolds of New Madrid County, who was born in Nova Scotia.
Chambers of Commerce and the larger shippers in Southeast Missouri will cooperate with the Cape Girardeau Chamber in opposing the proposed increase in freight rates by the Frisco and Missouri Pacific railroads, according to letters from various organizations received by A.R. Zoelsmann, head of the traffic bureau of the local chamber; to most of the organizations, the present rates are considered excessive and, instead of the proposed increase, there should be a reduction in rates.
