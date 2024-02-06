Out of the past: April 15

1999

A proposal to build a 40-unit apartment complex in South Cape Girardeau for elderly and disabled residents was approved last night by the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission; the project would occupy the northeast corner of Linden Street and Parkway Drive and would consist of 10 four-plexes of one and two bedrooms; it would be situated half a block from a similar 44-unit complex, Heritage Manor, built three years ago by the same company, Cape Girardeau Properties II, L.P.

Years of fire safety efforts ranging from education programs for toddlers to strict enforcement of building codes have paid off with fewer fires in Cape Girardeau; the city has seen a steady decrease in the past four years and a dramatic decrease in the last two years; at the same time, the number of emergency medical service calls has steadily increased.

1974

Clarence Eddie Keys, a noted professional musician and business man, dies at Southeast Hospital, after an illness of three years; he was 54 years old; Keys began his entertainment career with the Ringling Brothers Circus soon after graduating Jones Academy Indian School in McCallister, Oklahoma; he is survived by his wife, the former Vida Woodruff, a son and two daughters.

Cape Girardeans gathered in record numbers at churches here yesterday to again hear sermons on the resurrection of Christ and the hope it brings to Christians for eternal life; comments on attendance Easter Sunday by pastors of the various churches are “very, very good,” “extra heavy,” “packed,” “standing room only” and “some couldn’t get in one service, the church was full.”