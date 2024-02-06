Out of the past: April 15

1998

Paul and Irma Keller had barely gotten to their basement last night, when a strong gust of wind blew out a window in their Gordonville farm home, sending glass all over the living room and knocking pictures and a clock from the kitchen wall at the opposite end of the house; the storm was part of an evening of inclement weather that pounded Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and western Kentucky; the Kellers' home suffered minimal damage, but most of the roof was ripped off one barn; windows in a repair shop were blown out, the roof was gone, and a large, sliding metal door was pushed in.

A new alternative route that would connect Highway 34-72 west of Jackson with the new Highway 74-Interstate 55 interchange in Cape Girardeau was favorably received by elected officials meeting with the Missouri Department of Transportation and aSt. Louis-based design consultant Tuesday; the new route, which had been proposed by the Jackson Transportation Committee, heads southeast from the Highway 34-72 intersection and intersects with County Road PP and later Highway 25 before turning east at Route K; one option continues on Route K to I-55, while the other leaves Route K about halfway between Gordonville and I-55 and goes southeast to the new Highway 74 interchange with I-55.

1973

Members of Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church again use Old McKendree Chapel on Old Cape Road for their morning worship service because of high water near Hobbs Chapel; those in attendance don warm clothing, as the old chapel isn't heated; pastor of Hobbs Chapel is the Rev. H.R. Tate.

The third annual Cape Girardeau Regional Crafts Fair is held in the afternoon at the Arena Building; more than 30 demonstrations and exhibits by craftsmen-hobbyists from three states are featured; the two-day event is sponsored by the Christian Arts Council.