Out of the past: April 15

Paul and Irma Keller had barely gotten to their basement last night, when a strong gust of wind blew out a window in their Gordonville farm home, sending glass all over the living room and knocking pictures and a clock from the kitchen wall at the opposite end of the house; the storm was part of an evening of inclement weather that pounded Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and western Kentucky; the Kellers' home suffered minimal damage, but most of the roof was ripped off one barn; windows in a repair shop were blown out, the roof was gone, and a large, sliding metal door was pushed in.
A new alternative route that would connect Highway 34-72 west of Jackson with the new Highway 74-Interstate 55 interchange in Cape Girardeau was favorably received by elected officials meeting with the Missouri Department of Transportation and aSt. Louis-based design consultant Tuesday; the new route, which had been proposed by the Jackson Transportation Committee, heads southeast from the Highway 34-72 intersection and intersects with County Road PP and later Highway 25 before turning east at Route K; one option continues on Route K to I-55, while the other leaves Route K about halfway between Gordonville and I-55 and goes southeast to the new Highway 74 interchange with I-55.
Members of Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church again use Old McKendree Chapel on Old Cape Road for their morning worship service because of high water near Hobbs Chapel; those in attendance don warm clothing, as the old chapel isn't heated; pastor of Hobbs Chapel is the Rev. H.R. Tate.
The third annual Cape Girardeau Regional Crafts Fair is held in the afternoon at the Arena Building; more than 30 demonstrations and exhibits by craftsmen-hobbyists from three states are featured; the two-day event is sponsored by the Christian Arts Council.
The Cape Girardeau City Council authorizes a survey of the police department and its records by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Mayor Walter H Ford explains that the record system of the department should be revised and modernized, using the FBI survey as a guide; in addition the council approves a plan to purchase a new motorcycle for the department.
Rep. J.S.N. Farquhar, who has served two years as representative in the Missouri Legislature from Cape Girardeau County, announces he won't be a candidate for the Republican nomination for re-election; so far only one candidate for the nomination has filed: Frank A. Lowry, former member of the General Assembly; Farquhar's announcement, however, is expected to spur other contenders.
A series of lectures concerning "the truth about Catholic teachings" begins in the evening at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Dutchtown; the talks are being delivered by the Rev. Joseph G. Hoelting, diocesan missionary, and the arrangements were made by the Rev. H.J. Schlueter, pastor of the church.
The question of communicating with the dead and the modern theories of spiritualism are discussed by the Rev. C.H. Swift at the morning services of the First Christian Church; his subject is "Our Belief in Spirit"; at the evening service he talks on "A Visit with a Witch, or Professional Spiritualism."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
