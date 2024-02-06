Out of the past: April 15

1996

The City of Cape Girardeau is getting aggressive with airport marketing; it's spending part of the airport's $538,000 annual budget on advertising, surveys and promotional open houses in hopes landings and takeoffs will increase; airport management funneled $375 a month into radio advertising on KGMO and sister stations KAPE and KYRX; the ads, which run Thursdays through Sundays to target business travelers, feature phrases like "take off with great bargains" and "Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, your gateway to the world"; newspaper advertising, paid for in part by Trans World Express, will begin soon.

The Bel Aire Bar and Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau is under new ownership; Debby Dees of Scott City is the new owner of the restaurant at 24 S. Spanish St., which offers burgers, Jamaican pulled chicken and barbecue.

1971

Reflecting on charges brought against the Little River Drainage District, chief engineer Earl Schultz says the district had no intention of harming anything by its brush spraying program along Southeast Missouri drainage ditches; the spraying program resulted in fish kills, estimated at 25,000 in Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties and 40,000 in New Madrid County; Schultz adds the business from which the district purchased the herbicide indicated it was safe for spraying along the ditches.

Talk becomes action as the City of Cape Girardeau begins in earnest the first step toward extension of New Madrid Street from Big Bend Road to Kingshighway after years of planning; this initial phase entails cutting across the north campus of State College to open a stretch of the proposed street from Sprigg at Emerald to North Henderson.