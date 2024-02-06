Out of the past: April 15

1995

Brooks & Dunn, David Ball and the Tractors honky-tonked, road-housed and rocked the world at the sold-out Show Me Center last night; a youthful audience of 6,149 attended the 3 1/2-hour concert.

Cape Girardeau's newest radio talk show host is a motorcycle-riding, 30-year-old father of almost four with a taste for bone-breaking sports, conservative philosophers and rock 'n' roll; Southeast Missourian's news editor Jay Eastlick will begin his new duties Monday morning on radio station KAPE.

1970

SPACE CENTER, Houston -- Mission Control reports the Apollo 13 spaceship is off course and must make a mid-course engine correction tonight or Thursday if it is to return to Earth safely; if the firing isn't successful, the craft will miss Earth by 104 miles and probably would have no way to get home.

Cape Girardeau is encouraged by Col. Carroll N. LeTellier, new district engineer in St. Louis, to submit once again a proposal that Reach 4 of the Mississippi River levee system here be activated by the Corps of Engineers; Reach 4 is that section from the end of the present floodwall at the traffic bridge southward to include the Smelterville area.