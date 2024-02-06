Out of the past: April 15

1994

MILLER CITY, Ill. -- The Len Small levee near Miller City gave way Wednesday night to the rising Mississippi River; the levee was breached during last year's record flood, and construction crews had worked around the clock this week to complete repairs to it; by yesterday afternoon, a 1,200-foot gash in the southernmost part of the levee had forced many area residents to flee their homes.

A line of severe thunderstorms with powerful winds lashes parts of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky in the morning, causing extensive property damage; in the east Perry County, Missouri, communities of Frohna and Altenburg, high winds blow off part of the roof of a lumber storage shed; the roof of a computer-cable assembling plant is also damaged.

1969

The expanded capital improvements budget proposed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes includes $654,080 in projects at State College and a new training center for mentally retarded children in two Southeast Missouri localities; specific items in State College's share of the new proposals are $256,520 for an addition of classrooms to the Music Building, $84,500 for an additional third story to part of the Industrial Arts Building, $164,020 for rehabilitation of property and $149,040 for extension of utilities.

Approximately 150 district high school students from 27 Southeast Missouri schools will be on the State College campus Friday and Saturday to participate in the annual speech contests; the events will take place in the Language Arts Building