Out of the past: April 15

1992

The cost of meeting Cape Girardeau's budget is leading to the elimination of about 12 city positions, including three held by long-time police officers; the positions will be eliminated July 1, the start of the city's fiscal year.

A recommended cut of $250,000 from Southeast Missouri State University's intercollegiate athletic budget would inhibit the school's ability to compete at the Division I level, says athletic director Richard McDuffie; Southeast's Budget Review Committee voted 12-11 Monday against rescinding its earlier recommendation to cut the athletic budget; the issue still must be reviewed by university President Kala Stroup and Southeast's Administrative Council.

1967

In a letter to The Southeast Missourian, the Sisters of Saint Francis Hospital state that there are no plans at present for a maternity ward in the new $10-million hospital to be constructed at Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads; given as the prime reason for the decision was the noted decrease in the birth rate during the past few years.

The second annual Shawnee District Scout Exposition gets underway at the National Guard Armory here with 30 Cape Girardeau area packs, troops and posts setting up exhibits; 5,000 people are expected to view demonstrations of more than 900 area scouts.