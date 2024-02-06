Out of the past: April 14

1999

Cape Girardeau has received a commitment for a $600,000 community development block grant for water and sewer line improvements at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; the preliminary grant award will help the city provide water service to the airport and surrounding businesses.

The number of planes that flew into or left the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was on the rise in the first few months of 1999; plane traffic at the airport increased by about 15% over the same period last year; from January to March, 4,582 planes arrived or departed at the airport; that number was 3,953 for the same period during 1998.

1974

Easter Sunday. The joy and hope expressed through the resurrection of Christ serves as the central theme of most sermons in area churches; at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, the Rev. Alan H. Bachert preaches on “Easter Day: Proof of a New Life for Us”; the Rev. Bill D. Ellis of Lynwood Baptist Church delivers two sermons, the first dealing with the resulting consequences of Christ’s resurrection to the lives of Christians today and the second centering on hope and joy for the future.

John J. Flentge, owner and operator of a family business — Flentge’s Appliance Store — and an active sportsman and pilot, died yesterday at Southeast Hospital; he had been in failing health several years; Flentge, 67, and his brother, Howard Flentge, started the appliance store in 1947; in 1941, he entered the Air Force and was chief pilot and naval air instructor at the old Consolidated Airport in Cape Girardeau; he served in the military from 1942 to 1947, holding the rank of captain; during World War II, he flew “The Hump” in the China-Burma-India Theater.