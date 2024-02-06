Out of the past: April 14

1998

The nylon bubble that covers the Central High School pool was taken down yesterday after gusty winds caused a 6- to 8-foot-long tear in the fabric just before noon; the 30 people in the swimming pool were escorted outside, and recreation coordinator Doug Gannon called 911 as a precaution; the pool is closed until further notice.

Gene H. Patterson has purchased controlling interest in River Eagle Distributing Co., a Cape Girardeau corporation that distributes Anheuser Busch products; Patterson, who was one of three partners that founded the business in 1990, was an equal partner with James A. Rust before purchasing Rust's interest recently; Patterson is the company's president and chief executive officer and had served as general manager for the former Thilenius Distributing Co.; R. Clifford Smith, the third partner, is secretary-treasurer.

1973

Officials of the Security Barge Lines in Greenville, Mississippi, say they are trying to determine how two barges of a tow ended up on the railroad tracks in the Neelys Landing area this morning; the tow Issaquena was traveling upstream on the Mississippi River with about 22 empty barges when it apparently strayed off course and headed into the willows of the floodwaters outside the riverbanks; two of the barges are atop the railroad tracks that run along the river's edge.

As he recalls the nearly 5 1/2 years of his life spent as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, Lt. Cmdr. Earl G. Lewis Jr., a Navy pilot, says he plans to remain in the military, although "I might be a little more selective in my duty assignments"; such flashes of humor are sprinkled throughout a press conference at the Naval Reserve Center here as he tells of his capture, the torture and propaganda to which prisoners were subjected.