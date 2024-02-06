Out of the past: April 14

1997

In an effort to save Pioneer Orchards' apple crop, two helicopters fly slowly through a warm layer of air 100 feet above the orchards early in the morning, forcing the air down onto Stanley Beggs' 23,000 apple trees; when the temperature drops to a critical 27 degrees at 1 a.m., the helicopters went to work; the pair fly in two-hour stints through the early morning chill until sunrise, stopping only to refuel; their efforts raise temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees, keeping the apple buds' temperature above 27 degrees.

Edwin Meese III, former U.S. attorney general, tells an audience at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall that even though today is the tax filing deadlines, most Americans will work nearly half a calendar year to pay what they owe the government; his presentation at the university is called "America at the Crossroads."

1972

Tornado activity revisits Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois early in the day, causing considerable property damage in the Uniontown-Frohna-Perryville, Missouri areas and, across the river in Illinois, in the Alto Pass and Cobden areas; at Cobden a family of four is hospitalized with injuries received when a tornado-like storm destroys their trailer home.

A contest has developed for the Republican nomination for Cape Girardeau County treasurer; Jean Bell Moseley of Cape Girardeau, a newcomer to the political field, files this morning; in the August primary, she will face Clinton M. Wunderlich, who previously held the office.