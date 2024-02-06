Out of the past: April 14

In an effort to save Pioneer Orchards' apple crop, two helicopters fly slowly through a warm layer of air 100 feet above the orchards early in the morning, forcing the air down onto Stanley Beggs' 23,000 apple trees; when the temperature drops to a critical 27 degrees at 1 a.m., the helicopters went to work; the pair fly in two-hour stints through the early morning chill until sunrise, stopping only to refuel; their efforts raise temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees, keeping the apple buds' temperature above 27 degrees.
Edwin Meese III, former U.S. attorney general, tells an audience at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall that even though today is the tax filing deadlines, most Americans will work nearly half a calendar year to pay what they owe the government; his presentation at the university is called "America at the Crossroads."
Tornado activity revisits Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois early in the day, causing considerable property damage in the Uniontown-Frohna-Perryville, Missouri areas and, across the river in Illinois, in the Alto Pass and Cobden areas; at Cobden a family of four is hospitalized with injuries received when a tornado-like storm destroys their trailer home.
A contest has developed for the Republican nomination for Cape Girardeau County treasurer; Jean Bell Moseley of Cape Girardeau, a newcomer to the political field, files this morning; in the August primary, she will face Clinton M. Wunderlich, who previously held the office.
A contract is signed by members of the Cape Girardeau Airport Board with Consolidated School of Aviation, Inc., for operation of Harris Field when, and if, the field is acquired by the city as a municipal airport; the contract, subject to approval of the Civil Aeronautics Administration, calls for a rental of $4,800 per year to be paid the city by Consolidated; the company also agrees to maintain the airport, such as grounds, runways and the interior of such buildings it uses.
A petition, signed by 33 milk producers of Cape Girardeau County, is presented to the County Court, asking that the court appoint a sanitary engineer, or milk inspector, who would be responsible to and under the control of the court; the petition is presented by Fred Kurre, Joe Kirchdoerfer and August Siemers, all dairymen and all signers of the petition.
With a rise of less than three inches overnight, the Mississippi River here is believed to be nearing its crest of 36.5 feet, forecast for Sunday or Monday, barring heavy rains; National Guard troops are patrolling the levees in Union County and near Gale, Illinois, giving citizens relief from their constant patrols; south of Cape Girardeau, hundreds of acres of wheat are under water and will be a total loss.
Cape Girardeau police chief Jeff Hutson arrests a 21-year-old man as he leaves the ferryboat Gladys, coming from Illinois; he is taken to police headquarters and a search of his belongings reveals a still for the manufacture of liquor, carefully concealed in a box and packed with pillows to keep it from rattling.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
