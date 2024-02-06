Out of the past: April 14

Dr. Richard L. Konichek is the new pastor of Family Worship Center, 800 S. Sprigg; during his 20 years as pastor he has conducted a nursing home ministry, jail ministry, and served as chaplain in several boys youth homes; he also has served as vice president and president of a ministerial association.
The Rev. Robert J. Daniel of Cape Girardeau speaks at Hanover Lutheran Church in the morning; a reception follow the worship service in the family center; Daniel was installed as the 21st pastor of Hanover on July 21, 1974; he served the church here 15 years and was in full-time parish ministry 40 years; he now keeps busy with vacancy and fill-in work.
Two charges against Little River Drainage District -- stemming from recent fish kills allegedly caused by sprays used by the district -- are filed in Cape County Circuit Court in Jackson; the charges, filed under the state's wildlife conservation code, allege the district "willfully and unlawfully" used a herbicide mixture with fuel oil along drainage ditches in sufficient quantities to "injure, stupefy and kill fish."
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new four-story Education and Psychology Building at State College, and all is now set for occupancy by Campus School tomorrow and Friday; work on the massive, $2,526,449 building, located just west of Magill Hall, began two years ago this month; Campus School will occupy the first two floors of the structure, while the education and psychology departments will likely move into the top two floors early next month.
A 50-voice choir, under the direction of Mrs. Jerry Howell, youth choir leader, and accompanied by Christine Davis and Patsy Baker at two pianos, provides music at the climax of the Youth Emphasis Week at Red Star Baptist Church; the youth pastor, William Reynolds, speaks on "Is Jesus Satisfied?"; Lee Norman presides as assistant youth pastor.
A class of 11 catechumens receive the rite of confirmation during the morning service at Christ Evangelical Church; members of the class are Paul Kaufman, Victor Heise, Judith and Jevata Dankel, Elizabeth Dueker, Jacqueline Burns, Wanda Robinson, Mildred Senn, Marguerite Graden, Irene Roloff and Yvonne Sander.
Robbers failed last night in an attempt to burglarize the C.W. Stehr Mercantile Co. on Good Hope Street; Rudolph Stehr, brother of the store's owner, discovers the attempted burglary this morning, when he opens for business; the only clues to the identity of the burglars are two sets of footprints -- one barefoot measuring 9 inches long and the other shod with a square-toed shoe, size 8 -- left in the mud at the rear door.
John G. Engler, pitcher, and Phil Ketter, first baseman, both of whom wintered in St. Louis, arrive in Cape Girardeau and report to Capahas president A. Wayne Berry; both are ready for the first practice game of the season here Sunday against the speedy Anna, Illinois, baseball team.
-- Sharon K. Sanders