Out of the past: April 14

1996

Dr. Richard L. Konichek is the new pastor of Family Worship Center, 800 S. Sprigg; during his 20 years as pastor he has conducted a nursing home ministry, jail ministry, and served as chaplain in several boys youth homes; he also has served as vice president and president of a ministerial association.

The Rev. Robert J. Daniel of Cape Girardeau speaks at Hanover Lutheran Church in the morning; a reception follow the worship service in the family center; Daniel was installed as the 21st pastor of Hanover on July 21, 1974; he served the church here 15 years and was in full-time parish ministry 40 years; he now keeps busy with vacancy and fill-in work.

1971

Two charges against Little River Drainage District -- stemming from recent fish kills allegedly caused by sprays used by the district -- are filed in Cape County Circuit Court in Jackson; the charges, filed under the state's wildlife conservation code, allege the district "willfully and unlawfully" used a herbicide mixture with fuel oil along drainage ditches in sufficient quantities to "injure, stupefy and kill fish."

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new four-story Education and Psychology Building at State College, and all is now set for occupancy by Campus School tomorrow and Friday; work on the massive, $2,526,449 building, located just west of Magill Hall, began two years ago this month; Campus School will occupy the first two floors of the structure, while the education and psychology departments will likely move into the top two floors early next month.