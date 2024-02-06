All sections
April 14, 2020

Out of the past: April 14

1995

Less than 24 hours after Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones realized he would play a part in Cape Girardeau's unfolding school board controversy, six people had called to tell him they want to be school board members; under a rarely, if ever, used state law, the County Commission will appoint three members of the board, after three resignations from that bond.

Area agribusiness leaders leveled charges of heavy-handed government regulations yesterday at a hearing sponsored by U.S. Sen. Kit Bond at the Show Me Center; Dexter, Missouri, farmer Charles Kruse, president of the 80,000-member Missouri Farm Bureau, called for easing government intervention in several areas, including capital gains taxes and environmental regulations.

1970

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate passes a resolution calling on all Americans to pause at 8 p.m. to pray for the safe return of the Apollo 13 astronauts -- James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and John L. Schwigert; a similar resolution is passed by the House.

The 14th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair opens in the morning at Houck Field House; project displays by area high school and junior high school fill the field house as young scientists await judging of the projects this afternoon.

1945

Heavy general rainfall, flooding small streams and inundating many roads, sends the Mississippi River here climbing back above the flood stage and is responsible for a landslide early in the morning which causes the derailment of part of a southbound Frisco freight train 50 miles north of the city, between Menfro and McBride, Missouri; the derailment disrupts train service into Cape Girardeau.

Pvt. Curtis E. Dunning, who was reported missing in action Dec. 16, is a prisoner of the Germans, his wife of Delta is informed through a card received from him; Dunning is the son of Thomas Dunning of Delta.

1920

R.T. Reid of Oak Ridge is to be an official cow-tester for the University of Missouri, in the dairy department of the College of Agriculture; he leaves Cape Girardeau Thursday to begin his work the next day; he is the sixth tester to be sent from Southeast Teachers College, the others being Guy Reid, Charles Riehn, Albert Wallach, Lloyd Malone and Marshall Fulbright.

John Himmelberger leaves in the morning for St. Louis, where he will join his father, J.H. Himmelberger, and his brother, Harry Himmelberger of Morehouse, Missouri, and Charles Harrison; the party will leave St. Louis this evening for San Francisco, where it will spend two weeks looking over the country and the prospects there.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

