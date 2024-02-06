Out of the past: April 14

1995

Less than 24 hours after Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones realized he would play a part in Cape Girardeau's unfolding school board controversy, six people had called to tell him they want to be school board members; under a rarely, if ever, used state law, the County Commission will appoint three members of the board, after three resignations from that bond.

Area agribusiness leaders leveled charges of heavy-handed government regulations yesterday at a hearing sponsored by U.S. Sen. Kit Bond at the Show Me Center; Dexter, Missouri, farmer Charles Kruse, president of the 80,000-member Missouri Farm Bureau, called for easing government intervention in several areas, including capital gains taxes and environmental regulations.

1970

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate passes a resolution calling on all Americans to pause at 8 p.m. to pray for the safe return of the Apollo 13 astronauts -- James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and John L. Schwigert; a similar resolution is passed by the House.

The 14th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair opens in the morning at Houck Field House; project displays by area high school and junior high school fill the field house as young scientists await judging of the projects this afternoon.