Out of the past: April 14

1992

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education sent one part of the budget cuts announced last month -- elimination of one band director -- back to committee for review; more than 100 people attended last night's board meeting, which was moved to Central High School auditorium to accommodate the crowd; most attending supported reinstatement of band director Mark McHale.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority has signed a letter of intent with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. to lease up to 20 acres at the port and construct a $3.5 million facility.

1967

Grading is in progress on the new road that will link Perryville Road and North Sprigg Street; under construction by the Cape Special Road District, the new road is one of the connections that are to be built as a circumferential route around the city.

W.W. Seabaugh, commissioner of Boy Scout Troop 11 of Jackson, says a release from the 99-year lease on a portion of the Burfordville Mill tract will be presented to the Cape Girardeau County Court on Monday; all committees connected with the troop were contacted, and all agreed the lease should be terminated to avoid any possible problem in the county's plan to deed the mill tract to the State Park Board.