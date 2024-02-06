Out of the past: April 14

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education sent one part of the budget cuts announced last month -- elimination of one band director -- back to committee for review; more than 100 people attended last night's board meeting, which was moved to Central High School auditorium to accommodate the crowd; most attending supported reinstatement of band director Mark McHale.
The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority has signed a letter of intent with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. to lease up to 20 acres at the port and construct a $3.5 million facility.
Grading is in progress on the new road that will link Perryville Road and North Sprigg Street; under construction by the Cape Special Road District, the new road is one of the connections that are to be built as a circumferential route around the city.
W.W. Seabaugh, commissioner of Boy Scout Troop 11 of Jackson, says a release from the 99-year lease on a portion of the Burfordville Mill tract will be presented to the Cape Girardeau County Court on Monday; all committees connected with the troop were contacted, and all agreed the lease should be terminated to avoid any possible problem in the county's plan to deed the mill tract to the State Park Board.
The annual Boy Scout campaign in Cape Girardeau, in which 1,000 "boosters" for the scouting movement are sought and in which the goal is $4,000, gets underway at a breakfast of 74 workers; an advance committee reports the drive already has secured $1,428 from 210 supporters.
Cape Girardeau plans to lay before the government a statement of all the facilities it has available that might assist in the location of a defense plant here; under the direction of W.J. Kies, new president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, committees are named to survey the community's advantages and prepare a statement of the available facilities.
During the latest session of federal court here, considerable excitement was created at the federal building by a man driving an automobile through the hedge fence surrounding the building and up the high terrace; Judge D.P. Dyer suggested that in the future all people who in any way damage the hedge or any of the government property be brought before him.
Thousands of men, women and children yesterday attended the flag raising at the Frisco shops, and for blocks around could be heard the cheers of the crowds as Old Glory was hoisted to the top of the tall pole, erected particularly for this occasion; guest speaker was Sen. R.B. Oliver.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
