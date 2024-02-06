Out of the past: April 13

1997

Greg Rommel has accepted the post as minister of family and congregational life at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau; he was installed at both morning worship services today; Rommel was minister of Christian growth at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Humble, Texas, the past 14 years.

Comedy legend Bill Cosby performed at the Show Me Center last night in front of a crowd of more than 5,000 people; his nearly two-hour performance was the culmination of the inauguration celebration for Southeast Missouri State University President Dale Nitzschke.

1972

The Delta Queen, last of the touring paddle wheelers to ply the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, was scheduled to dock here in the morning with 178 members of the National Trust for Historic Preservation as its special passengers, but fog heavy fog forces cancellation of the plans; during a three-hour morning tour, the group was scheduled various spots of interest here, with special focus on the Glenn House.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charles R. Williams, the first Black mayor of a Missouri city with a majority white population, says things in Charleston are moving in the right direction and foresees no real problems during his coming year in office; Williams, 31, serving his third year on the Charleston City Council, was elected by the council to the one-year term as mayor Tuesday night.