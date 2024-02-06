Out of the past: April 13

1995

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones couldn't imagine why people kept calling him yesterday morning hinting Kathy Swan and Pat Ruopp would resign from the Cape Girardeau School Board; under a rarely used state law, the Cape Girardeau County Commission will appoint three members to the school board; John Campbell resigned April 7, and Ruopp and Swan resigned Wednesday.

IRVING, Texas -- The Rams will play in St. Louis this year after all; a month after barring their move from Southern California, owners voted 23-6 Wednesday to relocate the Rams to St. Louis.

1970

The Roman Catholic community in the Cape Girardeau area welcomed the new bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese during his first visit to Cape Girardeau yesterday; Bishop William W. Baum celebrated an afternoon Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral, followed by a public reception at Notre Dame High School.

Gen. Seth J. McKee, North American and continental defense commander with headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, spoke Sunday night before Cape Girardeau's newest service club, the Breakfast Exchange Club, at its charter ceremony.