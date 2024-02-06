Out of the past: April 13

1992

Crader Tire & Retread Service Inc. has expanded; the firm added a warehouse for new truck tires, which more than doubled the former warehouse space; a 100-by-70-foot metal building was added, along with a 28-by-20-foot loading dock and basement.

Lane Bryant has announced plans to open a store in West Park Mall late this summer; the business, a women's apparel retailer, will occupy more than 6,400 square feet on the J.C. Penney concourse adjacent to Payless ShoeSource.

1967

Decorative holly trees -- 125 in all -- were planted at vantage points in Trail of Tears State Park yesterday; they were given to the park by A.C. Brase of Cape Girardeau and were planted in clusters about 100 feet apart at the north and south entrances to the park.

A letter signed by 13 district state senators and representatives has been sent to the chairman of the State Highway Commission urging a speed-up of Interstate 55 construction and requesting a public hearing on the matter; the letter refers to the section of I-55 to be built from Fruitland to Festus, Missouri, and its low-priority status in the state's interstate program.