Out of the past: April 13

Crader Tire & Retread Service Inc. has expanded; the firm added a warehouse for new truck tires, which more than doubled the former warehouse space; a 100-by-70-foot metal building was added, along with a 28-by-20-foot loading dock and basement.
Lane Bryant has announced plans to open a store in West Park Mall late this summer; the business, a women's apparel retailer, will occupy more than 6,400 square feet on the J.C. Penney concourse adjacent to Payless ShoeSource.
Decorative holly trees -- 125 in all -- were planted at vantage points in Trail of Tears State Park yesterday; they were given to the park by A.C. Brase of Cape Girardeau and were planted in clusters about 100 feet apart at the north and south entrances to the park.
A letter signed by 13 district state senators and representatives has been sent to the chairman of the State Highway Commission urging a speed-up of Interstate 55 construction and requesting a public hearing on the matter; the letter refers to the section of I-55 to be built from Fruitland to Festus, Missouri, and its low-priority status in the state's interstate program.
America's No. 1 "sizzle salesman," Elmer Wheeler, doesn't sell any steaks, but he does sell the idea to some 350 people at Cape Girardeau Central High School in the evening, who hear him pounce vigorously and effectively on the theme, "It's not the cow that sells the steak, it's the sizzle."
One Girardean, Lt. Howard Frissell, is believed to be among American forces fighting on besieged Cebu Island in the Philippines. Col. Frissell served 1 1/2 years in France in the last war and, after a few years in civilian life, rejoined the Army; he, his wife and daughter lived in Alexander, Louisiana, until last fall, when he was ordered to the Philippines.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee is probably the first town in Southeast Missouri to take steps to organize a military company; once organized, the company will be known as the Citizens Training League or Company; it will be drilled and coached in the manual of arms so members will be fully qualified for service when needed or called on for military duty.
Cape Girardeau stands a good chance of losing some its most promising young business and professional men who have caught the fighting fever. Fred Groves has been accepted as a reserve member of the aviation section of the U.S. Army; William Mulholland and Harry Newcomb, both connected with drainage work as engineers, have expressed their eagerness to go to the front.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
