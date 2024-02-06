Out of the past: April 12

​
Downtown living is making an impressive comeback in Cape Girardeau; a nationwide trend is luring a diverse population — singles, couples, retirees — back downtown to Main Street; and, in downtown Cape Girardeau, that means upscale loft dwellings, second-floor apartments which overlook the Mississippi River, and a new four-family condo; Aquamsi Bluff Townhouse is expected to be ready for occupancy in the 200 block of South Spanish this fall; it’s the first new residential structure in the immediate downtown area in almost a quarter-century.
Southeast Hospital has established a School of Medical Technology in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University; the new program begins in July and will be housed at the hospital; medical director for the program is Dr. Mark Hosler, a pathologist; medical technologists perform tests on blood, tissue samples and body fluids to aid in the diagnosis of illnesses and diseases.
​
Common Pleas Court proceedings returned to a newly renovated courtroom and adjacent quarters this week on the second floor of Common Pleas Courthouse; the $53,000 renovation program began in December after the County Court decided to use some of the county’s revenue sharing funds for this purpose; part of the new furnishings were purchased by the Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council.
A letter has been sent to residents of the Illmo-Scott City School District informing them that the bond issue to be voted on at the May 14 special election will be for $286,000 and will require a 25-cent increase in the present tax levy; the funds raised would construct an addition which would run east and west and connect with the present high school wing at the band room; it would include seven classrooms, a multipurpose room for weight lifting and use as a dressing room and added storage space for weight-lifting equipment.
​
The death of 3 1/2-year-old Kathy Ficus, who fell into an abandoned well near her San Marino, California, home last Friday has resulted in both the police department and the department of public safety receiving calls from Cape Girardeau residents reporting open cisterns and wells, and asking that steps be taken to cover or fill them; Commissioner Cleo Johns says he has received five such reports, and all are being investigated.
Cape Girardeau must wait until the 1950 federal census shows it has a population above 20,000 before intoxicating liquor can be sold by the drink, according to an opinion by assistant attorney general Will F. Berry Jr.; an application to sell liquor by the drink here was received by the state liquor control office, which asked for the opinion; by law, a city must have more than 20,000 residents before sales by the drink can be made, unless the people vote in favor of such sales; a pre-census count showed Cape Girardeau has a population of 20,208, but the opinion states the official count will be made in the regular, 10-year census.
​
More than 20 rural schools participated in the educational and field meet held yesterday at Whitewater for that district of Cape Girardeau County; superintendent of schools James T. McDonald was in charge of the contests and was assisted by the teachers of Whitewater and the vicinity.
The New Rigdon Laundry has installed a new rug-cleaning machine, which J.A. Rigdon, the manager, says is the finest of its kind sold between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee; it will be operated in connection with the laundry.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
