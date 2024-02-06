Out of the past: April 12

1999

​

Downtown living is making an impressive comeback in Cape Girardeau; a nationwide trend is luring a diverse population — singles, couples, retirees — back downtown to Main Street; and, in downtown Cape Girardeau, that means upscale loft dwellings, second-floor apartments which overlook the Mississippi River, and a new four-family condo; Aquamsi Bluff Townhouse is expected to be ready for occupancy in the 200 block of South Spanish this fall; it’s the first new residential structure in the immediate downtown area in almost a quarter-century.

Southeast Hospital has established a School of Medical Technology in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University; the new program begins in July and will be housed at the hospital; medical director for the program is Dr. Mark Hosler, a pathologist; medical technologists perform tests on blood, tissue samples and body fluids to aid in the diagnosis of illnesses and diseases.

1974

​

Common Pleas Court proceedings returned to a newly renovated courtroom and adjacent quarters this week on the second floor of Common Pleas Courthouse; the $53,000 renovation program began in December after the County Court decided to use some of the county’s revenue sharing funds for this purpose; part of the new furnishings were purchased by the Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council.

A letter has been sent to residents of the Illmo-Scott City School District informing them that the bond issue to be voted on at the May 14 special election will be for $286,000 and will require a 25-cent increase in the present tax levy; the funds raised would construct an addition which would run east and west and connect with the present high school wing at the band room; it would include seven classrooms, a multipurpose room for weight lifting and use as a dressing room and added storage space for weight-lifting equipment.