Out of the past: April 12

1997

TAMMS, Ill. -- The Illinois communities of Tamms and Pulaski are reeling after a double homicide, abduction and two high-speed chases Thursday night and early yesterday morning; the incident started as an apparent robbery at D&M Quick Shop, near Tamms at Highway 127 Thursday; store owner Donald Murphy, 62, of Tamms and a customer, Gary Wheaton, 43, of Mill Creek, Illinois, were shot and killed at the shop; another customer was abducted, beaten and shot and is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Connie Simmons, a Cape Girardeau pediatrician, was honored for her contributions to the community Thursday, when she was given the 1997 Womancare Award at the annual Woman Care Conference, sponsored by Saint Francis Medical Center.

1972

Construction of the section of Interstate 55 from Fruitland to Oak Ridge, contracted first among the projects remaining for completion, lags far behind all the others; since the Bernard McMenamy Co. of St. Charles, Missouri, received the contract for this 7.5-mile section of I-55 on Sept. 25, 1969, four other sections, contracted after that date, have been completed and three others are running far ahead in their construction progress.

A race is assured in the November election for the office of Cape Girardeau County sheriff with the filing yesterday of Herbert H. Riehn, county coroner; unless others file, Riehn, a Democrat, will face incumbent Sheriff Ivan E. McLain, a Republican.