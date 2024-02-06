Out of the past: April 12

1996

Given the right opportunity, all students can find some area in which they succeed, says Barbara Lohr; Lohr is one of four teachers to be honored as Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce 1996 Educators of the Year; in addition to Lohr, a high school office technology teacher at the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School, honorees are Richard B. Giles, Charles Clippard School principal; Mary Ann Lewis, a first-grade teacher at May Greene School, and Shelby Shell, a mathematics teacher at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High.

BENTON, Mo. -- Kenneth Bullard was recently hired as the managing director of the New Madrid-Scott counties Enhanced 911 system; he took office April 1; Bullard has almost 20 years experience in emergency services dispatching; he worked at the Cape Girardeau County/city dispatch center as a systems manager until taking this job.

1971

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff, seeking to establish a decisive ownership of Tower Rock opposite Wittenberg, Missouri, has filed an affidavit with the Perry County recorder laying claim for Perry County; Tower Rock, where Father St. Cosme and others planted a cross in December 1699, is listed in the National Registry of Historic Places, but has never been officially designated as to ownership.

Howard C. Tooke, president of M.E. Leming Lumber Co., is unanimously re-elected mayor of Cape Girardeau by a new City Council at a reorganizational meeting; recently elected Oliver A. Hope and Bradshaw Smith are administered the oath of office by city clerk Verna L. Landis prior to the new council convening.