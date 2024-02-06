Out of the past: April 12

Given the right opportunity, all students can find some area in which they succeed, says Barbara Lohr; Lohr is one of four teachers to be honored as Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce 1996 Educators of the Year; in addition to Lohr, a high school office technology teacher at the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School, honorees are Richard B. Giles, Charles Clippard School principal; Mary Ann Lewis, a first-grade teacher at May Greene School, and Shelby Shell, a mathematics teacher at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High.
BENTON, Mo. -- Kenneth Bullard was recently hired as the managing director of the New Madrid-Scott counties Enhanced 911 system; he took office April 1; Bullard has almost 20 years experience in emergency services dispatching; he worked at the Cape Girardeau County/city dispatch center as a systems manager until taking this job.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff, seeking to establish a decisive ownership of Tower Rock opposite Wittenberg, Missouri, has filed an affidavit with the Perry County recorder laying claim for Perry County; Tower Rock, where Father St. Cosme and others planted a cross in December 1699, is listed in the National Registry of Historic Places, but has never been officially designated as to ownership.
Howard C. Tooke, president of M.E. Leming Lumber Co., is unanimously re-elected mayor of Cape Girardeau by a new City Council at a reorganizational meeting; recently elected Oliver A. Hope and Bradshaw Smith are administered the oath of office by city clerk Verna L. Landis prior to the new council convening.
Three persons were badly burned yesterday when a kerosene stove flared up in the kitchen at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Best in East Jackson; the fire was extinguished, and the house didn't burn; those injured were Mrs. Best, her daughter, Carol, 4, and Elmer Sievers; all are patients at Southeast Hospital; Sievers, who was painting the exterior of the Best house at the time, saved Mrs. Best and the child from more critical burns, but was seriously burned in so doing.
CAIRO, Ill. -- A plan to prohibit shooting of geese in Alexander County, Illinois, for "at least a few years" is being considered by local sportsmen; the plans are being discussed now so farming operations in the vicinity of Horseshoe Lake may be planned accordingly.
Cape Girardeau's city jail is undergoing repairs, tinners being busy at present replacing the old gutters with new ones; the roof is also to be patched, and a new coat of paint will be applied.
Col. Warren L. Mabrey, commander of the newly-created 140th Infantry National Guard and also connected with the Federal Prohibition Enforcement forces, is in Cape Girardeau this week attending federal court.
-- Sharon K. Sanders