Out of the past: April 12

Members of the old Cape Girardeau City Council dealt with several minor matters in less than 10 minutes yesterday, before adjourning and watching as a new mayor and three new councilmen were sworn in by City Clerk Gayle Conrad; taking their oaths of office were Mayor Albert M. Spradling III and councilmen Tom Neumeyer, Richard "Butch" Eggimann and James "J.J." Williamson.
The Mississippi River is forecast to crest Friday at Cape Girardeau at 36 feet, 4 feet above flood stage; but 1 to 3 inches of additional rain forecast over most of Missouri could alter the prediction.
Dr. F. Wayne Graham, the representative of Rotary International's president, Kiyoshi Togasaki, is the principal speaker at a packed program of activities for Rotarians, their wives and Interact members beginning in the morning at the Little Theater in Kent Library; the Rotary conference will continue Sunday.
Long, laminated yellow pine beams are being hoisted into place for the unusual structure that will house Hanover Lutheran Church on Perryville Road; the beams, ranging from 76 to 88 feet in length, resemble giant ice hockey sticks; the new church will seat 350 people at worship, the congregation surrounding a centrally located altar.
Reports of mounting flood damage over Cape Girardeau County continue, indicating the heavy rain Monday night was widespread; aside from causing serious farm land erosion and damaging county roads, the rain interrupted traffic to an extent and some school buses were unable to cover all their routes.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Meeting in the afternoon, employees of the Sports Specialty Shoemakers Inc. plant here vote unanimously to return to work, ending a five-week walkout; the walkout resulted from what the United Shoe Workers' Union (C.I.O.) regarded as refusal of the shoe firm to recognize the union pending negotiation for a new contract.
The attorney for the Cotton Belt Railroad and county highway engineer Dennis Scivally reached an agreement at the hearing before Public Service commissioner E.J. Bean yesterday in regard to building crossings over the railroad tracks where new roads in the south end of the county cross; the county has agreed to do the necessary grading, while the railroad will pay all the other expense.
The management of Park Theater, Doyle & Strain, will open the Park Club House at Fairgrounds Park tonight and on Wednesday and Saturday of each week for dancing; a four-piece jazz band will furnish the music, and two street cars will leave the gate this season at 12:10 each dancing night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
