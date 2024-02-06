Out of the past: April 12

1994

Members of the old Cape Girardeau City Council dealt with several minor matters in less than 10 minutes yesterday, before adjourning and watching as a new mayor and three new councilmen were sworn in by City Clerk Gayle Conrad; taking their oaths of office were Mayor Albert M. Spradling III and councilmen Tom Neumeyer, Richard "Butch" Eggimann and James "J.J." Williamson.

The Mississippi River is forecast to crest Friday at Cape Girardeau at 36 feet, 4 feet above flood stage; but 1 to 3 inches of additional rain forecast over most of Missouri could alter the prediction.

1969

Dr. F. Wayne Graham, the representative of Rotary International's president, Kiyoshi Togasaki, is the principal speaker at a packed program of activities for Rotarians, their wives and Interact members beginning in the morning at the Little Theater in Kent Library; the Rotary conference will continue Sunday.

Long, laminated yellow pine beams are being hoisted into place for the unusual structure that will house Hanover Lutheran Church on Perryville Road; the beams, ranging from 76 to 88 feet in length, resemble giant ice hockey sticks; the new church will seat 350 people at worship, the congregation surrounding a centrally located altar.