Out of the past: April 12

Palm Sunday is observed at local churches. At Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, the children of the congregation participate in the procession of the palms; each worshiper receives a palm leaf as a reminder of Christ's entry into Jerusalem.
Crusader Nicky Cruz, an ex-New York gang leader, spoke Friday night at the Mid-America Teen Challenge annual dinner; Cruz, an international crusader, said drugs and violence in America are a time bomb churches must defuse.
Truck drivers and terminal workers in Cape Girardeau and the area are back at work after a national contract agreement between the Teamsters Union and Trucking Employers Inc. ended an employers' lockout that began at midnight Saturday.
A possible wrinkle has developed in the announced plans for the State Park Board to take over the Burfordville Mill area from the county as a state park. It seems Boy Scout Troop 11 of Jackson and possibly other troops have a 99-year lease on a portion of the tract granted to them June 1, 1962; the lease is brought to the attention of County Clerk Rusby C. Crites by Circuit Clerk W.W. Seabaugh, who was at that time scoutmaster of Troop 11.
The matter of acquiring and restoring in some form the site of Old Bethel Baptist Church, the first Baptist church west of the Mississippi River, which is about 2 miles southwest of Jackson, has been presented to a standing committee named some time ago to have charge of any movement toward preservation of the site as a shrine. Investigation has revealed the Baptists, by virtue of the original deed, don't have clear title to the tiny tract.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Apparently originating in the attic and developing considerable headway before it's discovered, an afternoon fire causes between $15,000 and $20,000 damage to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
William Regenhardt, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward F. Regenhardt of Cape Girardeau, departs in the morning for Akron, Ohio, where he has been employed for the past two years, announcing he would enlist there in the U.S. Navy.
Sgt. O'Roarke of the local recruiting station receives orders from the government stating men younger than 40 years of age may now be accepted for military service, regardless of their education and providing they can speak the English language and qualify physically. Orders also are received to enlist blacks for the Army.
