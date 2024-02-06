Out of the past: April 12

1992

Palm Sunday is observed at local churches. At Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, the children of the congregation participate in the procession of the palms; each worshiper receives a palm leaf as a reminder of Christ's entry into Jerusalem.

Crusader Nicky Cruz, an ex-New York gang leader, spoke Friday night at the Mid-America Teen Challenge annual dinner; Cruz, an international crusader, said drugs and violence in America are a time bomb churches must defuse.

1967

Truck drivers and terminal workers in Cape Girardeau and the area are back at work after a national contract agreement between the Teamsters Union and Trucking Employers Inc. ended an employers' lockout that began at midnight Saturday.

A possible wrinkle has developed in the announced plans for the State Park Board to take over the Burfordville Mill area from the county as a state park. It seems Boy Scout Troop 11 of Jackson and possibly other troops have a 99-year lease on a portion of the tract granted to them June 1, 1962; the lease is brought to the attention of County Clerk Rusby C. Crites by Circuit Clerk W.W. Seabaugh, who was at that time scoutmaster of Troop 11.