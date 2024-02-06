Out of the past: April 11

1999

Former leaders of the now dissolved Cape Community Concert Association have donated $3,216 to Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support the River Campus project at Southeast Missouri State University; the gift represents residual funds from the former Community Concert Association, which became inactive a few years ago.

The heavily traveled intersection at routes 34 and 72, about 1.5 miles west of Jackson, will be changed in hopes of improving safety, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission reports; the intersection currently resembles a “Y”; it will be changed to a more standard “T” formation, with Girardeau Contractors, Inc., of Cape Girardeau contracted to do the work; the intersection is listed as the top safety concern in the 14-county southeast district.

1974

Proposed construction of the $13.6 million Westborough Mall gained another foothold last night, when the City Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend rezoning of a 70-acre site west of South Kingshighway where the shopping center would be built; the decision came after a public hearing on the zoning, during which a few voiced opposition.

Armed with a $40,000 budget yet to be formally approved by the Board of Regents, Southeast Missouri State University has launched a major promotional campaign in a battle for students with other state universities; the Madison Avenue-style promotion was ordered by Dr. Mark F. Scully, president, to combat what he calls “encroachment” upon SEMO’s service area by other state universities — notably Northeast at Kirksville, Southwest at Springfield and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.