Out of the past: April 11

Former leaders of the now dissolved Cape Community Concert Association have donated $3,216 to Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support the River Campus project at Southeast Missouri State University; the gift represents residual funds from the former Community Concert Association, which became inactive a few years ago.
The heavily traveled intersection at routes 34 and 72, about 1.5 miles west of Jackson, will be changed in hopes of improving safety, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission reports; the intersection currently resembles a “Y”; it will be changed to a more standard “T” formation, with Girardeau Contractors, Inc., of Cape Girardeau contracted to do the work; the intersection is listed as the top safety concern in the 14-county southeast district.
Proposed construction of the $13.6 million Westborough Mall gained another foothold last night, when the City Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend rezoning of a 70-acre site west of South Kingshighway where the shopping center would be built; the decision came after a public hearing on the zoning, during which a few voiced opposition.
Armed with a $40,000 budget yet to be formally approved by the Board of Regents, Southeast Missouri State University has launched a major promotional campaign in a battle for students with other state universities; the Madison Avenue-style promotion was ordered by Dr. Mark F. Scully, president, to combat what he calls “encroachment” upon SEMO’s service area by other state universities — notably Northeast at Kirksville, Southwest at Springfield and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Judge Rubey M. Hulen convenes U.S. Court in Cape Girardeau with what he says is the heaviest civil docket for a regular term of federal court here; the criminal docket is unusually light; Hulen says he would like to dispose of the current listing of civil actions at least by this fall; a special term has already been set for Aug. 29.
Representatives of some of the disbanded cemetery organizations which cared for New Lorimier Cemetery before the city took over ownership have been contacted by Commissioner Cleo Johns to see if any unspent funds are still available for cemetery improvements; the city is proposing that such money be placed in a fund which could be used to asphalt the present gravel drives in the cemetery.
Elam Vangilder, pitcher for the St. Louis Browns and Cape Girardeau resident, is running into more than his share of hard luck this spring; the big hurler is just recovering from an injury to a finger on his right hand and, while pitching to a Browns batter prior to a game with Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, was struck on the right knee by a line drive.
J.B. Carpenter of Salt Lake City, Utah, spent yesterday in Cape Girardeau getting acquainted with the town; he will have charge of the J.C. Penny Co. store, which will open in the Sherman building on Main Street within a few months.
