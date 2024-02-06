Out of the past: April 11

1998

CHESTER, Ill. -- Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the Mississippi River bridge at Chester later this month as repair work resumes; the Missouri Department of Transportation is overseeing the $4.66 million project to upgrade the bridge; traffic restrictions will begin April 25 at the earliest; in addition to one-lane traffic, vehicles using the bridge on Highway 51, including farm machinery, will be limited to 10 feet in width and 14 feet in height.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- Big Oak Tree State Park some day may have few giant oaks, and that concerns Southeast Missouri State University biology professor Alan Journet; he wants to give a helping hand to Mother Nature so new oak trees can take root in the park by doing what the American Indians did years ago; he wants to burn the dense layer of shrubs and small trees in small test plots; Journet, East Prairie High School biology teacher Chris Reeves and Trail of Tears State Park naturalist Denise Dowling want to conduct a controlled burn this spring; but Mother Nature hasn't helped; the controlled burn has been postponed three times because of wet ground, the result of spring rains.

1973

Flood losses in rural Cape Girardeau County will total at least $1,300,000, according to a special report prepared by the disaster committee of the Cape Girardeau County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service; it doesn't cover damage in Cape Girardeau itself; the greatest damage to agricultural and rural property -- estimated at $600,000 -- involves houses and farm buildings, the report says.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, accuses Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond of passing over four qualified men to appoint Edward Haynes to head the state merit system; Spradling, a member of the Senate's Gubernatorial Appointments Committee, says Bond named Haynes because he would make a better lobbyist.