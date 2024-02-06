Out of the past: April 11

1996

The patriarch of the Limbaugh family is laid to rest in New Lorimier Cemetery next to his bride, who died almost 19 years before him; for the most part, the funeral service for Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. is of typical United Methodist fanfare, probably the way Limbaugh would have wanted it; the most extraordinary aspects of the service are the cross-section of people who paid their last respects and the "van loads" of flowers sent in remembrance of a man whose legal career spanned more years than most people's lives; Limbaugh, 104, died Monday at his home on Sylvan Lan.

Gasoline prices are up again, about 3 cents a gallon; tight oil supplies following an unusually cold winter and decline in U.S. production mean gasoline prices could increase further as summer begins, an Energy Department forecast says.

1971

Easter Sunday. A community Easter sunrise service is held in the band shell of Capaha Park at 6 a.m., sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance; guest speaker is the Rev. Lester Butlor of Bethany Baptist Church.

With temperature in the low 80s and not a cloud in sight, Cape Girardeau residents enjoy one of the most perfect Easter Sundays in recent years; churches are full during the morning, and area restaurants are crowded at the noon hour as many families enjoy dinner out; boys and girls have perfect weather for Easter egg hunts.