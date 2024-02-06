Out of the past: April 11

Bob Fox yesterday was elected president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the first contested race for the post in years; Steve Wright was elected vice president; board member Kathy Swan, the former vice president, had been in line to become board president, since the vice president traditionally assumes that post.
Stormy weather splinters trees and telephone poles and tests Union Electric's computer system as UE workers scurry to remedy power outages affecting 3,000 customers at 30 locations in a 25-mile radius; high winds knock trees and tree limbs onto power lines throughout Cape Girardeau, wreaking temporary havoc with UE's feeder and distribution lines.
Footings have been completed and brick work will start next week on a building at Main and Independence streets on the site of the former Oglander store, which has been acquired by Crites and Sailer Construction; this building has been leased by two local firms, Pind's Jewelry and David Alexander Inc., a division of the Brown Shoe Co. and which has been known as the Fabric Shop.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has taken its first step toward securing a new city manager by placing an advertisement in the bimonthly publication of the International City Management Association; Cape Girardeau's first city manager, Paul F. Frederick, announced recently he will resign July 1.
First Lt. Charles R. Haddock, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Haddock of Cape Girardeau, has been liberated from a German prison camp where he had been since Dec. 17; Haddock is believed to have been in Dad Orb, and it will probably be a month before he can return to the United States.
Something different in the way of servicing Mississippi River boats at various stages of the river is provided in a three-platform dock erected by Elbert Vogelsanger just north of Broadway at the site of the old mill; a steel dock was constructed there with three different platforms at various river stage, levels up to 38 feet; this is done to service boats with diesel oil, and also provide city water to craft for the crew needs.
The Rev. W.E. McCord arrived in Cape Girardeau last week from New York to take up his pastorate of the Christ Episcopal Church parish; he conducts his first service in the morning; special music is arranged for the occasion.
Several Cape Girardeau churches suspend services in the morning to allow their congregations to attend the baccalaureate sermon at the Teachers College, delivered by the Rev. W.L. Halberstadt, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
