All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 11, 2020

Out of the past: April 11

Bob Fox yesterday was elected president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the first contested race for the post in years; Steve Wright was elected vice president; board member Kathy Swan, the former vice president, had been in line to become board president, since the vice president traditionally assumes that post...

1995

Bob Fox yesterday was elected president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the first contested race for the post in years; Steve Wright was elected vice president; board member Kathy Swan, the former vice president, had been in line to become board president, since the vice president traditionally assumes that post.

Stormy weather splinters trees and telephone poles and tests Union Electric's computer system as UE workers scurry to remedy power outages affecting 3,000 customers at 30 locations in a 25-mile radius; high winds knock trees and tree limbs onto power lines throughout Cape Girardeau, wreaking temporary havoc with UE's feeder and distribution lines.

1970

Footings have been completed and brick work will start next week on a building at Main and Independence streets on the site of the former Oglander store, which has been acquired by Crites and Sailer Construction; this building has been leased by two local firms, Pind's Jewelry and David Alexander Inc., a division of the Brown Shoe Co. and which has been known as the Fabric Shop.

The Cape Girardeau City Council has taken its first step toward securing a new city manager by placing an advertisement in the bimonthly publication of the International City Management Association; Cape Girardeau's first city manager, Paul F. Frederick, announced recently he will resign July 1.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1945

First Lt. Charles R. Haddock, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Haddock of Cape Girardeau, has been liberated from a German prison camp where he had been since Dec. 17; Haddock is believed to have been in Dad Orb, and it will probably be a month before he can return to the United States.

Something different in the way of servicing Mississippi River boats at various stages of the river is provided in a three-platform dock erected by Elbert Vogelsanger just north of Broadway at the site of the old mill; a steel dock was constructed there with three different platforms at various river stage, levels up to 38 feet; this is done to service boats with diesel oil, and also provide city water to craft for the crew needs.

1920

The Rev. W.E. McCord arrived in Cape Girardeau last week from New York to take up his pastorate of the Christ Episcopal Church parish; he conducts his first service in the morning; special music is arranged for the occasion.

Several Cape Girardeau churches suspend services in the morning to allow their congregations to attend the baccalaureate sermon at the Teachers College, delivered by the Rev. W.L. Halberstadt, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy