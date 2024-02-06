Out of the past: April 11

1995

Bob Fox yesterday was elected president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the first contested race for the post in years; Steve Wright was elected vice president; board member Kathy Swan, the former vice president, had been in line to become board president, since the vice president traditionally assumes that post.

Stormy weather splinters trees and telephone poles and tests Union Electric's computer system as UE workers scurry to remedy power outages affecting 3,000 customers at 30 locations in a 25-mile radius; high winds knock trees and tree limbs onto power lines throughout Cape Girardeau, wreaking temporary havoc with UE's feeder and distribution lines.

1970

Footings have been completed and brick work will start next week on a building at Main and Independence streets on the site of the former Oglander store, which has been acquired by Crites and Sailer Construction; this building has been leased by two local firms, Pind's Jewelry and David Alexander Inc., a division of the Brown Shoe Co. and which has been known as the Fabric Shop.

The Cape Girardeau City Council has taken its first step toward securing a new city manager by placing an advertisement in the bimonthly publication of the International City Management Association; Cape Girardeau's first city manager, Paul F. Frederick, announced recently he will resign July 1.