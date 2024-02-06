Out of the past: April 11

Tractor Supply Co., the nation's largest retail farm store chain with more than 150 stores in 21 states, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest store last week; the 18,750-square-foot store at 501 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is just across the road and down the street from its previous location, which opened here a dozen years ago.
Cape Girardeau's Board of Education approves spending $357,000 to reinstate budget cuts made in 1991, including hiring of a second assistant principal at Central High School, a third band director and restoring the Parents As Teachers program.
Major construction work in Southeast Missouri comes to a virtual halt in the morning as the cement finishers union strikes for higher wages; among jobs halted in the Cape Girardeau area are the new Florsheim plant, Charmin plant, Kroger's shopping center, Ramada Inn, the municipal airport terminal building and Parker Hall on the college campus.
The Cape Girardeau chapter of Sigma Pi Sigma, a national physics society, was instituted yesterday at ceremonies and a banquet on the State College campus; the society, which was dedicated to the late John Harty, a former science department head at the college, inducted 17 members.
In an effort to improve the milk situation in Cape Girardeau, the new City Council, after being sworn in yesterday, instructed City Attorney R.P. Smith to prepare an ordinance creating the department of milk and dairy inspection; milk inspection had been under the jurisdiction of the health department.
The most severe rainstorm in 16 years struck Cape Girardeau and vicinity last night, flooding streets and streams with a fall of 3 1/2 inches; the storm is accompanied by severe lightning, with two houses in the city being struck; there was also considerable wind accompanying the storm.
The spacious home of Joel T. Nunn, 416 Themis St., was damaged by fire and water late yesterday afternoon, the estimate of the damage being about $500; the roof on the building was nearly burned off, and the entire interior of the house was water soaked.
H.S. Moore, who for the last 19 years has been a teacher at the Cape Girardeau Normal School, has tendered his resignation, which will take place at the end of the school term; Moore says he is going to go into farming and that he had to quit teaching because of his weak eyes; when he was first hired here in the fall of 1900, he taught English and German, but later became the head of the department of American history and economics.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
