Out of the past: April 11

1994

Tractor Supply Co., the nation's largest retail farm store chain with more than 150 stores in 21 states, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest store last week; the 18,750-square-foot store at 501 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is just across the road and down the street from its previous location, which opened here a dozen years ago.

Cape Girardeau's Board of Education approves spending $357,000 to reinstate budget cuts made in 1991, including hiring of a second assistant principal at Central High School, a third band director and restoring the Parents As Teachers program.

1969

Major construction work in Southeast Missouri comes to a virtual halt in the morning as the cement finishers union strikes for higher wages; among jobs halted in the Cape Girardeau area are the new Florsheim plant, Charmin plant, Kroger's shopping center, Ramada Inn, the municipal airport terminal building and Parker Hall on the college campus.

The Cape Girardeau chapter of Sigma Pi Sigma, a national physics society, was instituted yesterday at ceremonies and a banquet on the State College campus; the society, which was dedicated to the late John Harty, a former science department head at the college, inducted 17 members.