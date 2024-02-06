Out of the past: April 10

1999

School district administrators say a federal law that governs special education programs has handcuffed their ability to discipline students; about 40 Southeast Missouri educators from 18 school districts met with U.S. Sens. John Ashcroft and Christopher “Kit” Bond yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Area Vocational-Technical School; they said the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act also has saddled the nation’s school districts with burdensome and expensive disciplinary procedures; Ashcroft and Bond pledged to work toward improving the law.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education approved a bid during a special meeting Friday to install air-conditioning units at Alma Schrader and Clippard elementary schools; after the equipment is installed, all five elementary buildings scheduled to open next year will be air-conditioned; Central Junior High is also air-conditioned, leaving Schultz and the high school as the only district buildings without air.

1974

​Cleanup continues from the derailment of 16 railroad cars and three diesel units of the St. Louis-to-Memphis, Tennessee, Frisco freight train early Monday morning near Wittenberg; debris and railroad cars are still scattered along the tracks, as investigators probe the scene to determine the cause of the derailment; the train was transporting motor vehicles and food; no one was injured in the accident.

Tractor-trailer rigs equipped with citizens band radios are giving Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E officers all kinds of problems in trying to slow down truck traffic on fast-moving area highways; truckers faced with tight schedules have found that radio contact among themselves usually allows them to maintain speeds faster than the new 55-miles-per-hour speed limit without threat of being stopped for speeding, because they know where patrol cars or radar checks are located.