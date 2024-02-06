Out of the past: April 10

1998

The Cape Girardeau County Commission yesterday decided to wait before granting any tax abatements for the old Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau; commissioners said they would reconsider if and when the proposal becomes a viable project; Springfield, Missouri, developer Trent Condellone asked the commission to forgive back taxes and fines on the property; Condellone runs a newly formed Springfield corporation, 801 Good Hope Inc., which announced it has bought old Saint Francis Hospital.

Saint Francis Medical Center has moved the entrance for its emergency and Convenient Care departments; the new entrance is on the north side of the new Healing Arts Center, which is adjacent to the main hospital building; the relocation is part of a hospital-wide renovation project.

1973

Wavewash caused by winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour is posing a new threat to battered and soaked levees in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; the Mississippi and Ohio rivers continue to fall, but the wind-whipped waves -- some as high as five feet -- are hammering away at dikes on Kaskaskia Island, in the Miller City-Olive Branch, Illinois, area and along the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway; Army Corps of Engineers fears the Kaskaskia Island levee may give way.

With boards of directors of both financial institutions having voted approval, plans are being finalized for the merger of Southeast Savings & Loan Association of Cape Girardeau and Farm & Home Savings Association, whose headquarters are in Nevada, Missouri.