Out of the past: April 10

1997

The Missouri Senate approved $3.15 million in funding for construction of Cape Girardeau's vocational-technical school; the legislation was part of the state's massive appropriation bills considered by the Senate yesterday; funding bills haven't yet cleared the House, and the Cape Girardeau vocational school funding has hit more snags in that chamber; when a final bill comes out of the House, it will head to a conference committee to hash out the differences.

Dr. Dale F. Nitzschke is inaugurated Southeast Missouri State University's 16th president; about 2,500 people, many of them university employees and students, attend the hour-and-a-half ceremony at the Show Me Center; more than 3,000 tickets were distributed for the free event, but many people don't show up and a few walk out in the middle of the ceremony; the lower turnout is attributed to a last-minute cancellation by the featured speaker, poet Maya Angelou; her travel plans were derailed by a winter storm.

1972

First Federal Savings and Loan Association opens the doors of its new branch facility, First Federal West, at 2127 William St., with Lloyd J. Moore, vice president of the firm, as general manager; the building, originally built to house a chain restaurant, has been completely remodeled and equipped with the most modern equipment.

Howard C. Tooke, president of M.E. Leming Lumber Co., is reelected to serve a third term as mayor of Cape Girardeau; Councilman Bradshaw Smith, an attorney with the law firm of Radar and Grimm, is elected mayor pro tem; both receive the unanimous votes of a new City Council reorganizing with the two successful candidates from last Tuesday's election -- Paul W. Stehr and Jerry L. Reynolds.