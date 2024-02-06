Out of the past: April 10

1996

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston pilot walked away from an airplane crash yesterday afternoon with only a few minor scratches; Edward Boyd was attempting to land a rented Cessna 150 at the Sikeston Municipal Airport around 4:30 p.m.; the plane stalled, landed in an open field about 100 yards west of the airport and flipped over; it was a total loss.

Hoping to learn more about life and government in the American Midwest, German political leaders meet in Cape Girardeau for the start of an annual seminar with their counterparts in U.S. government; the group wanted to see where Americans live and how they react; so they decided to visit a small town; Cape Girardeau was chosen to host the 13th annual Congress-Budenstag seminar on political and trade issues; the seminar begins with an afternoon trip down the Mississippi River aboard the "Mississippi," a Corps of Engineers vessel; the seminar concludes Friday.

1971

H.L. "Dutch" Schrader, owner of the Cape Girardeau-based Rose City Rides, was plagued by bad weather during most of his show's stand at Town Plaza this week and last as a season opener; next week he will begin a 20-town spring and summer tour, which will bring him back to Cape Girardeau July 4.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Two petitions protesting the conviction of Lt. William L. Calley for the murder of Vietnamese civilians at My Lai are being circulated throughout Bollinger County by area young people; hundreds of persons have signed them, says Eddie Borchelt, a Woodland High School pupil who drew up one of the petitions.