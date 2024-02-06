Out of the past: April 10

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston pilot walked away from an airplane crash yesterday afternoon with only a few minor scratches; Edward Boyd was attempting to land a rented Cessna 150 at the Sikeston Municipal Airport around 4:30 p.m.; the plane stalled, landed in an open field about 100 yards west of the airport and flipped over; it was a total loss.
Hoping to learn more about life and government in the American Midwest, German political leaders meet in Cape Girardeau for the start of an annual seminar with their counterparts in U.S. government; the group wanted to see where Americans live and how they react; so they decided to visit a small town; Cape Girardeau was chosen to host the 13th annual Congress-Budenstag seminar on political and trade issues; the seminar begins with an afternoon trip down the Mississippi River aboard the "Mississippi," a Corps of Engineers vessel; the seminar concludes Friday.
H.L. "Dutch" Schrader, owner of the Cape Girardeau-based Rose City Rides, was plagued by bad weather during most of his show's stand at Town Plaza this week and last as a season opener; next week he will begin a 20-town spring and summer tour, which will bring him back to Cape Girardeau July 4.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Two petitions protesting the conviction of Lt. William L. Calley for the murder of Vietnamese civilians at My Lai are being circulated throughout Bollinger County by area young people; hundreds of persons have signed them, says Eddie Borchelt, a Woodland High School pupil who drew up one of the petitions.
Preliminary plans for a greatly enlarged summer playground program were made yesterday at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce playground committee; Gwen Winningham, former field recreation director for the Red Cross, was elected playground director, and L.W. Muegge of Central High School was named co-director to have charge of the program for boys 10 years old and over.
Following yesterday's inspection of the physical plants making up Cape Girardeau's public school system, the building and grounds committee of the Board of Education is prepared to submit to the finance committee an estimate of $20,675 needed to put the structures and grounds in shape for next year; of that amount, $7,800 will be spent on general upkeep of the buildings; $7,000 has been earmarked for improving the building sites, including the installation of asphalt material on portions of the playgrounds at May Greene and Washington schools; another large item will be replacing the roof of the Cobb School gymnasium, which leaks considerably.
The summer trolley cars owned by the local traction company, which have been completely overhauled and painted since they were taken out of service last fall, will be placed in service in the near future, probably next Saturday night with the opening of the Fairground Park clubhouse.
In a unique ceremony, the twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Hutson are baptized at the same time by the Rev. A.B. Carson at the Baptist Church in the evening; the boys are about 10 years old and were received into the church at Easter services; two other persons are also baptized.
-- Sharon K. Sanders