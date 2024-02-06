Out of the past: April 10

1994

Eve Gordon speaks at the morning worship services at Centenary United Methodist Church; she was a triage nurse with the British Army during World War II; she has worked with the United Nations since its inception in 1945.

The Rev. Charles B. Dreyer has been called as interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church; he will begin his duties here May 1; Dreyer and his wife, Betsy, will come to Cape Girardeau from Hendersonville, Tennessee.

1969

Flooding yesterday in Cape Girardeau County did relatively little damage; creeks were swollen by heavy rains early Wednesday morning and overflowed into bottomlands on most watersheds; as little field work has been done in bottomlands so far this season, damage by flooding is relatively light.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Monthlong negotiations between the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and an electric company with home offices in Highland, Illinois, have finally ended, as Basler Electric Co. announces its decision to locate the firm's third manufacturing plant on 10 acres of the 57-acre industrial park here.