Out of the past: April 10

Eve Gordon speaks at the morning worship services at Centenary United Methodist Church; she was a triage nurse with the British Army during World War II; she has worked with the United Nations since its inception in 1945.
The Rev. Charles B. Dreyer has been called as interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church; he will begin his duties here May 1; Dreyer and his wife, Betsy, will come to Cape Girardeau from Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Flooding yesterday in Cape Girardeau County did relatively little damage; creeks were swollen by heavy rains early Wednesday morning and overflowed into bottomlands on most watersheds; as little field work has been done in bottomlands so far this season, damage by flooding is relatively light.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Monthlong negotiations between the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and an electric company with home offices in Highland, Illinois, have finally ended, as Basler Electric Co. announces its decision to locate the firm's third manufacturing plant on 10 acres of the 57-acre industrial park here.
Announcement by draft director Lewis B. Hershey the induction into the armed forces of men older than 26 years old who are employed in essential jobs will be temporarily deferred, until younger men are summoned, will have little effect on the draft in Cape Girardeau County; draft board members say it has been a policy of the board to not induct men in essential agriculture jobs and in essential war jobs; the board has been liberal in its view toward men whose employment has been essential to the civilian necessities of life, such as utilities, communication and transportation.
DEXTER, Mo. -- Mayor Tom Ross is notified by the regional office of the National Housing Agency approval has been given for construction of 30 dwelling units here to relieve the housing situation, with particular respect to providing quarters for war workers.
H.H. Mueller has begun to wreck the old buildings on the Bauer lot in Jackson recently purchased by him under partition sale, preparatory to the construction of a modern, spacious garage; for more than a half century the old Bauer property has been a landmark at the corner of Main and Second West streets; the buildings are of hewn logs and boarded up on the outside; during the Civil War, this place was one of the more pretentious in Jackson.
The Rev. J.J. Clopton, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, has accepted an appointment as missionary to the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, and will leave Cape Girardeau for his new field about May 1.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.