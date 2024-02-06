Out of the past: April 10

1992

Unless additional funding is secured, services of the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Lab will have to be cut and its future left in jeopardy, warns lab director Bob Briner. The lab serves a 20-county region and is on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The Southwestern Bell Foundation yesterday presented Southeast Missouri State University with a $50,000 grant to develop an "at-home" science program as part of a program aimed at improving students' math and science skills.

1967

Truck drivers in the 18 counties of Southeast Missouri belonging to Teamsters Local 574 are being ordered by the union to present themselves for work shortly before noon and to demand call-in pay if locked out; the drivers have been idled since midnight Saturday by an employers' lockout called on a nationwide basis. At least 167 truck drivers and terminal drivers in Cape Girardeau and the immediate area are out of work as a result of the labor-management problem.

Firefighters save Agnes Early from her burning home at 1428 Whitener St. just after 2 a.m. Gas-masked firefighters search through flames and smoke for the woman as fire guts the top two floors of the 2 1/4 story frame structure; Early finally is found huddled in a basement corner by Capt. Charles F. Mills.