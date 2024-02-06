Out of the past: April 10

Unless additional funding is secured, services of the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Lab will have to be cut and its future left in jeopardy, warns lab director Bob Briner. The lab serves a 20-county region and is on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
The Southwestern Bell Foundation yesterday presented Southeast Missouri State University with a $50,000 grant to develop an "at-home" science program as part of a program aimed at improving students' math and science skills.
Truck drivers in the 18 counties of Southeast Missouri belonging to Teamsters Local 574 are being ordered by the union to present themselves for work shortly before noon and to demand call-in pay if locked out; the drivers have been idled since midnight Saturday by an employers' lockout called on a nationwide basis. At least 167 truck drivers and terminal drivers in Cape Girardeau and the immediate area are out of work as a result of the labor-management problem.
Firefighters save Agnes Early from her burning home at 1428 Whitener St. just after 2 a.m. Gas-masked firefighters search through flames and smoke for the woman as fire guts the top two floors of the 2 1/4 story frame structure; Early finally is found huddled in a basement corner by Capt. Charles F. Mills.
Action of the War Production Board in halting all building construction not essential to the war effort has the immediate effect in Cape Girardeau of preventing the start of at least 12 new dwellings. While all the board's rules aren't known yet, it appears no new construction that will have a value of more than $500 will be permitted to start without the government's permission; farm construction costing more than $1,000 and commercial construction exceeding $5,000 also must be given government approval.
Mary Louise Oliver of Bloomfield, Missouri, a representative of the Clio Society, is crowned queen of the Sagamore, an annual publication at Teachers College, in ceremonies accompanying the spring "Big-Name" dance at Houck Field House in the evening. Furnishing the "big-name" music for the dance is the Raeburn Band.
Arthur S. Whitener, the newly elected chief of police, took the oath of office yesterday from City Clerk R.W. Frissell; he succeeds H.J. Hutson, who was glad to turn over the duties so he can devote his time to serving as county sheriff.
Robert Flannigan, son of J.W. Flannigan, wholesale fruit dealer, is the first Cape Girardeau boy to enlist in the Army at the local recruiting station since the break with Germany; he enlisted yesterday afternoon and leaves in the morning for Jefferson Barracks to enter training.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
