Out of the past: April 1

1999

Needing more space to accommodate the expected crowds Sunday for Easter worship, Lynwood Baptist Church announces its morning service will be at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, while the Osage Centre will house First Assembly of God’s morning worship.

Two familiar faces will be filling coaching vacancies at Notre Dame High School next season; Chris Neff, an assistant basketball coach for three years and the current head baseball coach, will assume the head basketball coaching position; and former volleyball coach Helen Payne will return to coach ND’s volleyball team, replacing Janet Buchheit; Neff will replace athletic director Chris Janet, who stepped down earlier this month to spend more time on the overall athletic program.

1974

The $7.2 million capital improvements budget requested by Southeast Missouri State University earlier this month is trimmed to $1 million by the House Appropriations Committee; the money earmarked for SEMO includes money for continuing the renovation of Academic Hall and for construction of additional classrooms in Brandt Music Hall; the multipurpose building proposed for the 10th year is again eliminated.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Broadway is scheduled for a face-lift; resurfacing should be completed this year from Water to Pacific streets, with the exception of two blocks from Main to Lorimier; the last time the east portion of Broadway was resurfaced was in the late 1950s.