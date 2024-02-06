Out of the past: April 1

Needing more space to accommodate the expected crowds Sunday for Easter worship, Lynwood Baptist Church announces its morning service will be at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, while the Osage Centre will house First Assembly of God’s morning worship.
Two familiar faces will be filling coaching vacancies at Notre Dame High School next season; Chris Neff, an assistant basketball coach for three years and the current head baseball coach, will assume the head basketball coaching position; and former volleyball coach Helen Payne will return to coach ND’s volleyball team, replacing Janet Buchheit; Neff will replace athletic director Chris Janet, who stepped down earlier this month to spend more time on the overall athletic program.
The $7.2 million capital improvements budget requested by Southeast Missouri State University earlier this month is trimmed to $1 million by the House Appropriations Committee; the money earmarked for SEMO includes money for continuing the renovation of Academic Hall and for construction of additional classrooms in Brandt Music Hall; the multipurpose building proposed for the 10th year is again eliminated.
For the first time in nearly two decades, Broadway is scheduled for a face-lift; resurfacing should be completed this year from Water to Pacific streets, with the exception of two blocks from Main to Lorimier; the last time the east portion of Broadway was resurfaced was in the late 1950s.
More than 2,000 high school pupils from Southeast Missouri are in Cape Girardeau for their annual contests in music, the first of the series of district weekend events to be held during April; contests continue throughout the day with participants from 46 schools; activities will conclude this evening with glee clubs from the Class B, or larger, schools presenting programs in State College auditorium.
“All I Need Is Some More Lovin’”, one of the songs written by Johnny Daume of Jackson, a member of the Ozark Ridge Runners, has been released on Columbia Records and is expected to be on the local market within a week or so; the song is sung on the record by George Morgan of the “Grand Ole Opry”; Daume was recently offered a two-year composer’s contract by the Hollywood branch of the Southern Music Co., the biggest publisher of folk and Western songs.
In an effort to settle a wage dispute between union carpenters and contractors, arbitration may be resorted to; the workers want a 25-cent an hour wage increase, but contractors have refused to agree; nearly three months ago, carpenters voted to increase the hourly wage from 75 cents to $1.
A.J. Baker, representative of the List & Weatherly Construction Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, arrives in Cape Girardeau to make preliminary arrangements for the construction of the 1,280-foot bridge across the Diversion Channel on Kingshighway, south of Cape Girardeau; with Dennis Scivally, engineer for the highway department, he goes to the site of the bridge in the afternoon to make a preliminary survey; materials to be used in the bridge have been shipped and are expected to arrive here within the next 30 days.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.