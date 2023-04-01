Out of the past: April 1

1998

For the first time in four years, state Rep. Mary Kasten will face opposition in her bid for re-election in District 158; the Cape Girardeau Republican will face Cape Girardeau lawyer and Libertarian David Rosener in the November election; Rosener represented Regina's House of Dolls strip-tease club in its legal battles with the city in 1995 and 1996 over the city's efforts to restrict adult businesses; Rosener was one of a number of candidates in Southeast Missouri who filed for legislative seats by Tuesday's filing deadline.

The Sander family has been selling hardware on the Jackson square since 1936; they intend to stay in the business Albert Sander started; his grandson, Jim Sander, along with wife, Judy, and son, Randy, now run the store; but times change and so does business; two weeks ago, Sander True Value Hardware relocated to a new building at 2310 E. Jackson Blvd., an address that doubles its floor space and provides a huge increase in traffic outside the door.

1973

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Ground is broken for a new church recently approved by the voters of Immanuel Lutheran Church here at a cost of $624,991; the new church will be built on West Street, across from Perry County Memorial Hospital; Hanner-Bretweiser-McLaughlin Architects Inc. of Chester, Illinois, designed the structure.

Jerry Reynolds, who is a member of the Cape Girardeau City Council, has purchased Southeast Missouri Lumber Co., including facilities at Cape Girardeau and Illmo, from Mary Louise Carlos of Honolulu, Hawaii; the purchase included both the business operation and the real estate; the Cape Girardeau facility is located at 411 Jefferson Ave., while the Illmo yards are adjacent to rail facilities separating Illmo and Scott City; the firm is one of the oldest in the area, having been established as Phillips Lumber Co.