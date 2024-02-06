Out of the past: April 1

1997

Cape Girardeau voters say yes to a plan for new school buildings and improvements in facilities and programs throughout the district; voters approved the sale of $14 million in bonds; voters also approved a waiver of the Proposition C rollback; the bond issue passes with a surprising 65% of the vote, and the rollback waiver passes with nearly 64% of the vote.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Seven-year-old John Michael Sanders is one of 15 witnesses called during the second day of the capital murder trial of Russell E. Bucklew here; Sanders, the son of Michael L. Sanders, testifies he watched his father being fatally by Bucklew: "He had two guns in his hands. He walked down the hall and he shot him; he shot my dad"; Bucklew is on trial for first-degree murder, forcible rape, armed criminal action, burglary and kidnapping.

1972

There will be no community Easter sunrise service in Cape Girardeau this year, according to the Ministerial Alliance, which usually sponsors the event, because of lack of interest shown in years past; however, many local churches will hold their own sunrise services; the most popular sunrise service in the area will be held near Alto Pass, Illinois, at the Bald Knob Cross; the 36th annual service will feature the Rev. Lloyd Crain of Alto Pass Congregational Church and the Rev. Lewis Blaise of Limestone Baptist Church near Carbondale, Illinois.

Announcement is made by Southeast Missouri Stone Co. of the purchase of Federal Materials Co. of Cape Girardeau, including all real estate; Federal is one of the community's oldest industrial firms; letters were mailed this week to business patrons of both companies announcing the merger, which is effective today.