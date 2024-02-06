Out of the past: April 1

1996

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Metropolis has hit the jackpot; after three years as host city to Merv Griffin's Players Riverboat Casino, this small Southern Illinois city of 7,500 residents has taken $15,598,123 to the bank; there is no sign the bank will close any time soon.

No one speaks in opposition to a proposed juvenile detention center in Scott City, but they do have a few questions for the Missouri Division of Youth Services; representatives from the youth services division meet with the Scott City Council and about six residents during a public hearing in the council chambers; Scott City is one of about 15 cities that have applied for the site.

1971

Belt-tightening is the theme on the State College campus following a request of the president, Dr. Mark F. Scully, to curtail spending in an effort to live with a fund cut; all Missouri state agencies were told yesterday of a 15% cut in their funds for April, May and June because of a drop in revenue; Scully says the action will mean a loss of $200,000 from the $1,354,000 appropriation to the college for the quarter.

Construction of Interstate 55 through Cape Girardeau and Perry counties picked up considerably at the onset of warmer weather this week; all of I-55 from St. Louis to south of Hayti, Missouri, should be open to traffic about this time next year, predicts Gary Chullino, District 10 construction engineer at Sikeston, Missouri.