Out of the past: April 1

1995

Big Al's, a nightclub that offered one of the area's largest dance floors, a 12-foot video screen and occasionally a chance to wear an inflatable sumo wrestler costume, will close its doors when the last customer leaves tonight; the club's owner, Al Bisher, has been asked to vacate the building.

"Legal technicalities" kept the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation from meeting Friday's deadline for closing on the St. Vincent's College property, says foundation president Loretta Schneider; a former real estate agent, Schneider says the deal should be finalized within 10 days to two weeks.

1970

A twin-engine aircraft with two area residents on board catches fire on takeoff and then crashes when attempting to make an emergency landing at 10:30 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; the two men -- Albert L. Underwood of Cape Girardeau and Burnel Chamness of Scott City, the pilot -- are able to walk away from the blazing airplane.

Contracts were signed yesterday for the construction of a new sanctuary for St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the new edifice will be erected on its present site, near Cape Rock and Kingsway drives, atop the existing basement, which has been used for Sunday school space; general contractor is Ben Sides Construction Co.; other contractors are A.E. Birk and Son, plumbing; Likens Sheet Metal Co., heating and cooling; and Cam Electric Co.