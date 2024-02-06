Out of the pas: Nov. 27

A bit of Cape Girardeau history went up in flames yesterday as Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church burned to the ground; the blaze was reported to the East County Fire Department around 9 a.m., but when the volunteer firefighters arrived, the church and adjoining education center were engulfed in smoke and flames; by 2 p.m., the 101-year-old church was a smoldering ruin.
Tom Neumeyer of Cape Girardeau filed yesterday as a Cape Girardeau City Council candidate for Ward 2 on the city's east side; he is the first candidate to file in that ward.
The third annual Union Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, was held in the evening at St. Mary's Cathedral; the Rev. Edwin C. Brasington, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, delivered the sermon; the Youth Choir of the host church provided special music.
Plans for a completely modernized, departmentalized supermarket with a New Orleans atmosphere are announced for Cape Girardeau by National Food Stores; the company plans to enlarge the present store, containing 12,600 square feet, to 22,400 square feet; the addition will be made on the north side of the South Sprigg Street block between William and Merriwether streets.
So far, 54 persons have applied at the U.S. Employment Office on Spanish Street for possible positions with Boeing Airplane Co., and a number of the group have definitely or tentatively decided to take jobs; in addition, a representative from the Kaider shipbuilding organization will be here from Portland, Oregon, next week to interview prospective workers, including women.
An open house for servicemen was held in the evening in the basement of the education building at Red Star Baptist Church; games were provided for entertainment, and a meal was served.
First Lt. Harry Crumb of the aviation service died of wounds received in action Sept. 30, this information being received at the Normal School, from where he went May 1, 1917, to the first officer's training camp at Funston, Kansas; Crumb, son of the late George Crumb of Bloomfield, Missouri, was one of the best students to ever attend the Normal here.
St. Vincent's Convent here has been besieged with influenza, a total of 25 cases having developed among the pupils and sisters in that institution in the past 12 hours; in addition, there are 11 new cases of influenza reported in the city outside of the convent.
