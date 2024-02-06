Out of the pas: Nov. 27

1993

A bit of Cape Girardeau history went up in flames yesterday as Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church burned to the ground; the blaze was reported to the East County Fire Department around 9 a.m., but when the volunteer firefighters arrived, the church and adjoining education center were engulfed in smoke and flames; by 2 p.m., the 101-year-old church was a smoldering ruin.

Tom Neumeyer of Cape Girardeau filed yesterday as a Cape Girardeau City Council candidate for Ward 2 on the city's east side; he is the first candidate to file in that ward.

1968

The third annual Union Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, was held in the evening at St. Mary's Cathedral; the Rev. Edwin C. Brasington, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, delivered the sermon; the Youth Choir of the host church provided special music.

Plans for a completely modernized, departmentalized supermarket with a New Orleans atmosphere are announced for Cape Girardeau by National Food Stores; the company plans to enlarge the present store, containing 12,600 square feet, to 22,400 square feet; the addition will be made on the north side of the South Sprigg Street block between William and Merriwether streets.