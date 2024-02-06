Oran Elementary School third quarter

Oran Elementary School
3rd grade: Chloe Hahn, Sydnee Holland, Maylee McCoy, Shane Pace, Emma Ramsey, Neavah Reyna, Reagan Tyra.
4th grade: Hayden Allen, Sophie Arnold, Layne Bramlett, Josie Burke, Asher Cox, Mili Fuemmeler, Jaxon Graviett, Brooklyn Hale, Raelyn Holland, Lane Holmes, Urijah Meyer, Jesse O'Kelly, Zander Roberts, Olivia Smith, Alaina Trankler, Ashlynn Wicker.
5th grade: Ava Asmus, Colten Brashear, Hudson Burlison, Conner Cook, Lyla Davis, William Harless, Ali King, Lila Petterson, Easton Phillips, Lane Rister, Wheetley Romas, Josiah Webb.
6th grade: Addison Campbell, Alexis Campbell, Marissa Collins, Phoenix Collins, Emma Dennis, Layla Gilliland, Keaton Goodale, Alliston Graviett, Tristan Green, Jase Hahn, Josie Mims, Bryson Pobst, Koby Pobst, Kierstyn Reynolds, Rowan Roberts, Makaylynn Senciboy, Fletcher Shoemaker, Harper Tyra, Colton Uhrhan.
