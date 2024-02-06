All sections
RecordsJanuary 21, 2023

Oran Elementary School second quarter

Oran Elementary School 3rd grade: Dillon Armor, Joshua Burger, NJ Cook, Levi Hale, Kenleigh Hicks, Trystan Hill, Jackson Johns, Brylee Kinney, Adalynn McDowell, Layne Morgan, Easton Pobst, Reese Romas, Remee Romas, Bristol Schaefer, Gunner Uhrhan. 4th grade: Chloe Hahn, Blake Hargrove, Lucas Hess, Lola Jones, Colton Kilburn, Brenden Lundmark, Connor Nenninger, Emma Ramsey, Neavah Reyna, Reagan Tyra...

Oran Elementary School

3rd grade: Dillon Armor, Joshua Burger, NJ Cook, Levi Hale, Kenleigh Hicks, Trystan Hill, Jackson Johns, Brylee Kinney, Adalynn McDowell, Layne Morgan, Easton Pobst, Reese Romas, Remee Romas, Bristol Schaefer, Gunner Uhrhan.

4th grade: Chloe Hahn, Blake Hargrove, Lucas Hess, Lola Jones, Colton Kilburn, Brenden Lundmark, Connor Nenninger, Emma Ramsey, Neavah Reyna, Reagan Tyra.

5fth grade: Josie Burke, Jazlyn Frederick, Mili Fuemmeler, Jaxon Graviett, Brooklyn Hale, Hayden Hollis, Lane Holmes, Elsie Messmer, Urijah Meyer, Jesse O'Kelly, Riley Ramsey, Zander Roberts, Liam Shy, Olivia Smith, Alaina Trankler.

6th grade: Ava Asmus, Colton Brashear, Hudson Burlison, Taylor Collins, Conner Cook, Lyla Davis, Lila Petterson, Easton Phillips, Lane Rister, Wheetley Romas.

