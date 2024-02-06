Oran Elementary School second quarter

3rd grade: Chloe Hahn, Sydnee Holland, Colton Kilburn, Shane Pace,, Emma Ramsey, Neavah Reyna, Reagan Tyra.
4rth grade: Hayden Allen, Sophie Arnold, Layne Bramlett, Josie Burke, Asher Cox, Mili Fuemmeler, Jaxon Graviett, Brooklyn Hale, Raelyn Holland, Hayden Hollis, Lane Holmes, Urijah Meyer, Zander Roberts, Hayden Schrum, Olivia Smith, Alaina Trankler, Ashlynn Wicker.
5th grade: Ava Asmus, Colten Brashear, Hudson Burlison, Conner Cook, Lyla Davis, Alexandria King, Thomas Kinney, Lila Petterson, Easton Phillips, Lane Rister, Wheetley Romas.
6th grade: Addison Campbell, Alexis Campbell, Marissa Collins, Phoenix Collins, Emma Dennis, Layla Gilliland, Keaton Goodale, Alliston Graviett, Tristan Green, Jase Hahn, Josie Mims, Bryson Pobst, Koby Pobst, Kierstyn Reynolds, Rowan Roberts, Landon Russell, Makaylynn Senciboy, Fletcher Shoemaker, Harper Tyra, Colton Uhrhan.
