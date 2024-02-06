All sections
RecordsJanuary 25, 2020

Oran Elementary School second quarter

Oran Elementary School

3rd grade: Ava Asmus, Hudson Burlison, Conner Cook, Lyla Davis, Ben Evans, Delia Evans, Michael Evans, Thomas Kinney, Chase Kolwyck, Lila Petterson, Easton Phillips, Lane Rister, Wheetley Romas, Alexis Thomas.

4th Grade: Addison Campbell, Alexis Campbell, Jayden Chaney, Emma Dennis, Gracie Finnie, Keaton Goodale, Alliston Graviett, Tristan Green, Jase Hahn, Bryson Pobst, Koby Pobst, Logan Ray, Liam Ressel, Kierstyn Reynolds, Rowan Roberts, Landon Russell, Makaylynn Senciboy, Fletcher Shoemaker, Harper Tyra, Colton Uhrhan.

5th Grade: Tyler Brashear, Alexander Chavez, Brennan Cochran, Levi Eftink, Gabrielle Emmons, Linden Holmes, Tessah Jones, Luke Lewis, Conner McCoy, Dean Morgan, Kolie Morgan, Adriana Peet, Autumn Ramos, Konnor Streeter, Libertie Stroder, Allison Thomas, Ayrrionna Triblett.

6th Grade: Piper Bennett, Allison Burke, Alex Burlison, Cole Diebold, Zaylie Diebold, Mari Fuemmeler, Colyn Goodale, Brandy Guzman, Jakolby Hazen, Ava Knotts, Aiden Lewis, Bailey McCoy, Rylan Romas, Rylan White.

Honor Rolls
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

