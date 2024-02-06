All sections
RecordsNovember 23, 2022
Oran Elementary School first quarter
Oran Elementary School

3rd grade: Dillon Armor, Levi Hale, Kenleigh Hicks, Trystan Hill, Jackson Johns, Brylee Kinney, Adalynn McDowell, Izabel Meyer, Layne Morgan, Easton Pobst, Reese Romas, Remee Romas, Bristol Schaefer, Gunner Uhrhan.

4th grade: Chloe Hahn, Blake Hargrove, Colton Kilburn, Brenden Lundmark, Connor Nenninger, Emma Ramsey, Neavah Reyna, Carleigh Russell, Reagan Tyra.

5th grade: Layne Bramlett, Adison Bryeans, Josie Burke, Jazlyn Frederick, Mili Fuemmeler, Jaxon Graviett, Brooklyn Hale, Hayden Hollis, Lane Holmes, Elsie Messmer, Urijah Meyer, Jesse O'Kelly, Riley Ramsey, Zander Roberts, Hayden Schrum, Liam Shy, Olivia Smith, Alaina Trankler, Ashlynn Wicker.

6th grade: Ava Asmus, Hudson Burlison, Taylor Collins, Conner Cook, Lyla Davis, Lila Petterson, Easton Phillips, Lane Rister, Wheetley Romas.

