RecordsMarch 19, 2022

Olson-65 years

Lee and Mary Olson of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary March 18. They were married March 18, 1957, in LaPorte, Indiana. The couple has two children, David Lee Olson of Cape Girardeau and Diane Olson Pierantozzi of Bellville, Texas. They also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren...

Mr. and Mrs. Lee Olson
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Olson

Lee and Mary Olson of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary March 18.

They were married March 18, 1957, in LaPorte, Indiana.

The couple has two children, David Lee Olson of Cape Girardeau and Diane Olson Pierantozzi of Bellville, Texas. They also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

