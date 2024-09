Records August 13, 2022

O'Connor-60 years

Michael and Patty O'Connor of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 12. O'Connor and the former Patty Anderson were married Aug. 12, 1962, in Cape Girardeau. The couple has two children, David (Shelly) O'Connor and Kelly O'Connor, both of Dallas. They also have two grandchildren, Chris O'Connor of New York City and Jennifer Meli of Rye, New York, and two great-grandchildren, Maisie and Callie Meli, both of Rye...